Zoom plots path to hybrid return to the workplace

Having seen its first quarter 2021 revenue reach nearly $1bn, up191% year on year, video conferencing firm Zoom Video Communications has proved that its success looks to be enduring and not under threat at employees head back to the office, and aiming to maintain this momentum in the post-Covid world, the company is now preparing for a hybrid approach to address the return to the workplace, strategically mixing remote and in-office work.

The new normal according to the company will be enabled by the Zoom platform, with features like Zoom Rooms Smart Gallery designed to create an inclusive experience for both in-person and remote workers.

In formulating its solutions for the next-generation of work, Zoom says that it has consistently engaged with employees on return-to-office preparations, regularly updating staff during bi-weekly all-hands meetings, to create a safe space for them to express any concerns regarding potential plans.

It added that for its staff, flexibility remains a top priority, with an internal poll of employees finding that only 1% of the workforce wants to return to the office full-time.

Over half would like a hybrid approach, a quarter want to work from home permanently, and the rest mostly work remotely on a full-time basis already.

Given what it says is the success of working remotely, Zoom is not planning on rushing office reopenings, and does not plan to open any given office until it is possible to do so without personal protective equipment and social distancing. The company reopened its office in Sydney, Australia, this summer, but temporarily closed it soon after as Covid-19 threatened the area, with plans to reopen again when it is safe.

“There isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to returning to the office, and we’re listening to our employees to understand their concerns and help guide our plans,” explained Zoom chief financial officer Kelly Steckelberg. “Any decision we make at Zoom ladders into one goal: maintaining a mutual sense of trust between leadership and employees, as higher trust leads to a happier, more productive workforce. We’re carefully listening and learning, but ultimately, our office reopenings will be one component of a flexible, hybrid approach.”

Read more about Zoom Zoom Rooms voice controls could ease the frustrations of using conference room video hardware. Zoom released the feature in public beta, making it available on select systems.

Zoom is steadily expanding its enterprise offering and has now spent $14.5bn on an acquisition to fill a gap in its product portfolio with contact centre solutions.

While all video conferencing tools perform broadly similar tasks, there are certain differences between products and providers. Here we examine the Cisco, Microsoft, and Zoom platforms, highlight the unique features.

In addition to announcing that its first quarter fiscal revenues were almost treble those posted at the end of April 2020, Zoom has recently enhanced its portfolio.

In June 2021 Zoom revealed that it was aiming to empower hybrid workforce by introducing devices that offer an all-in-one desk phone solution for calls and meetings, with hardware appliances from Poly and Yealink. This came hot on the heels of unveiling an evolutionary step with a new platform for producing and monetising interactive virtual events and conferences.