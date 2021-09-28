Verizon and Yealink target hybrid worker with 4G/LTE cellular desk phone

That hybrid working will be the norm for virtually all firms is no longer in doubt. Aiming to equip the third workplace with enabling solutions that it feels are appropriate for the new environment, Verizon Business has teamed with Yealink to launch the One Talk T67LTE wireless desk phone.

Claimed to be the first advanced desk phone with embedded 4G/LTE cellular technology available in the US, the device is available only with Verizon’s One Talk service. The provider of enterprise communications solutions said the phone was designed to support the hybrid worker, providing next-generation workplace mobility, wireless freedom and “peace of mind”.

Based on the Android mobile phone operating system, the T67LTE is essentially a wireless cellular business desk phone with functions, setup and user experience similar to an Android smartphone. The built-in eSIM card connects to the Verizon 4G/VoLTE network and offers high-definition (HD) audio quality.

Verizon said the ability to seamlessly integrate the T67LTE with the One Talk mobile-first business product suite made the phone appropriate for the hybrid work model businesses are adapting to.

The device does not require ethernet wiring, firewall configuration or network testing, and can work at any location with a Verizon network signal. Verizon said this would allow IT departments to rethink the office setup and support today’s hybrid workforce. For optimal workplace flexibility, One Talk pairs with Verizon’s BlueJeans Meetings for audio, video and web conferencing.

One Talk T67LTE wireless desk phone with 7in colour touchscreen

Unlike current VoIP phones that use a customer’s internet connection, Verizon claimed One Talk T67LTE users would be able to enjoy a wireless and reliable experience, similar to a smartphone, in a feature-rich desk phone with a 7in colour touchscreen. Based on Verizon’s 4G data network, the T67LTE frees up internet bandwidth, which the provider suggested could help improve performance of other devices and apps on customers’ networks.

Furthermore, by combining VoIP and VoLTE technologies in a 4G/LTE cellular wireless device, the desk phone doesn’t require a phone line or a broadband connection to provide HD voice services to customers. Voice communications can be prioritised on the Verizon network, and if a business network or internet connection goes down, calls keep coming through over the cellular infrastructure to support business continuity. Ethernet connection and Wi-Fi capability are also included if an internet connection is preferred or a cellular signal is not available.

“Streamlining communication for organisations of all sizes is at the heart of everything we do,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “With today’s announcement, we’re putting power into the hands of small businesses and remote office employees…wherever they need it most.”