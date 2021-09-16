Apple unveils iPhone 13 product line

Almost a year after it reinvigorated its product line and reshaped the global smartphone market with its first 5G-capable device, Apple has taken the wraps off the next device in its flagship smartphone range – the iPhone 13.

The device’s predecessor will be a very hard act to follow. For its last financial quarter, ended 26 June 2021, Apple’s total product sales amounted to $63.95bn, up 37.4% on an annual basis, of which the iPhone contributed $39.57bn, up 49.8% on an annual basis. The huge uptick was in no small part down to the iPhone 12, whose launch Apple said would usher in a new era for 5G.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max pick up the next-generation network reins and, proclaimed Apple, will be no less than “pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in a smartphone”. Redesigned inside and out, the models include 5G with more bands for better coverage, big improvements to battery life, a new storage capacity of 1TB and a Ceramic Shield front cover said to be tougher than any smartphone glass.

The handset also sees the introduction of a Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience faster and more responsive. The pro camera system gets its biggest advancement ever with the introduction of ultra wide, wide and telephoto cameras powered by a high-performance of A15 Bionic chip.

These technologies are said to enable “impressive” photo capabilities never before possible on an iPhone, such as macro photography with the ultra wide camera and up to 2.2 times improved low-light performance on the wide camera. New computational photography features like photographic styles personalise the look of images in the camera app, and both models now include night mode on all cameras. Video capability is advanced, with cinematic mode for improved depth-of-field transitions, macro video, time-lapse and slo-mo, and even better low-light performance. Both models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision, and for the first time, ProRes, only available on iPhone.

“The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max make up our most pro iPhone line-up ever with the biggest advancement for our camera system, the best battery life ever in an iPhone, and the fastest performance of any smartphone, setting a new standard for iPhone and enabling incredible experiences never before possible,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice-president of worldwide marketing.

“The new pro camera system offers even more pro photography capabilities like improved telephoto zoom, macro photography, photographic styles, cinematic mode, as well as ProRes and Dolby Vision video. The Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion is our best display ever – it intelligently responds to the content on your screen, offers fantastic graphics performance and is perfect for any viewing experience.”

Both models will be available in four finishes and will be available from 24 September.