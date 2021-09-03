Equinix acquires two Mumbai datacentres to expand colocation operations into India

Equinix now has a physical presence in the Indian colocation market for the first time following the completion of its acquisition of a Mumbai-based datacentre campus.

The colocation giant acquired the India operations of carrier-neutral datacentre operator GPX Global Systems for $161m. In the process, it has seen its portfolio of colocation campuses expand to include a fibre-connected campus containing two datacentres in Mumbai.

The datacentres in question already feature interconnection points for more than 350 international cloud service providers, networking operators, content delivery networks (CDN) and local carriers, as well as 170 internet service providers (ISPs) and five internet exchanges.

However, the company said it plans to build on this so that its Indian customer base will be able to tap into the connectivity and cloud services offered by more than 10,000 companies, including 1,800 network providers and 3,000 cloud firms and ISPs.

The datacentres are also still in the process of being built out, with Equinix confirming that 90,000ft2 of colocation capacity will be added to its overall colocation portfolio when these sites are completed. Furthermore, another 500 cabinets will be added to the site in addition to the 1,350 already there.

Up to now, the company has had a relatively low-profile within the Indian datacentre market, having relied on partnerships with outsourcing firms – such as HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro – to provide the country’s business with access to cloud and internet services, which are hosted in datacentres outside of India.

To support the continued growth of its burgeoning datacentre business in the country, the company has appointed Manoj Paul as managing director of its Equinix India business division.

In a statement, Paul said the country’s expansion into India will open up new opportunities, while helping local businesses in the country to pick up the pace of their digital transformations.

“Extending Platform Equinix to India with the addition of two world-class, highly interconnected datacentres provides a platform for additional expansion across the country, and I am excited about the opportunities ahead for Equinix,” he said.

“With the global footprint of Equinix and the industry’s largest ecosystem, we are well-positioned to be a critical part as well as a driving force of the digital revolution in India, helping businesses to leap forward domestically and globally.”

Nishchal Khorana, vice-president and global program leader for ICT at market watcher Frost & Sullivan, said now is a good time for Equinix to be setting up shop in India.

“Digital adoption in India has become a strategic priority for the government as well as enterprises. Indian government’s initiatives for building a self-reliant India are expected to further catalyse digital adoption,” said Khorana.

“Digital will play a pivotal role as enterprises aim to transform their business models and strengthen competitiveness. With Equinix’s proven global experience, it has the potential to offer immense value for enterprises in India as they accelerate their digital journey.”