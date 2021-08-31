Interview: Sofie Blakstad, CEO, hiveonline

“They cannot read, don’t have grid electricity, have never used a phone before, and many of them live miles from the nearest road. But they set up businesses, and they are running businesses, and they are the backbone of the community,” says Sofie Blakstad, CEO of hiveoneline, of some of the women her business works with in sub-Saharan Africa.

Startup hiveonline operates in several African countries such as Niger, Mozambique, Zambia and Uganda, helping locals who would not otherwise be able to access finance or gain access to credit and markets. The firm also helps them with financial and digital literacy.

In many cases, the people hiveonline works with have no experience with technology and are often illiterate, but despite this, Blakstad says they take to technology “like ducks to water”.

“It’s lifting the bar, particularly for women who are much more likely to be excluded from technology or money,” she adds.

Creating a tech legacy The 2021 Everywoman in Technology Awards were focused on the theme of creating a legacy, so it isn’t surprising that Blakstad went on to win the International Inspiration Award. With hiveonline’s blockchain based system, entrepreneurs in communities without access to necessities such as technology or electricity can trade goods for digital local currency, with the use of blockchain meaning there is a secure transactional record. Because most of the people hiveonline works with have never used technology before, there were certain obstacles Blakstad was not expecting. For example, some of the symbols used in-app that would usually be intuitive to a regular technology user, such as the “send” symbol represented by an arrow or paper plane, didn’t mean anything to hiveonline’s users until they were taught its function. While Blakstad discussed using a symbol more relevant to the users, women using the app asked instead to just be educated on what it meant so they can use it in the correct way. Harking back to everywoman’s theme of building a legacy, this could potentially lead to hiveonline users being better able to use and understand other applications in the future through developing transferable skills.