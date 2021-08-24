Half of MS Exchange servers at risk in ProxyShell debacle

Up to and possibly more than 50% of Microsoft Exchange servers located in the UK appear to be vulnerable to three distinct vulnerabilities that were patched some time ago, but that are now being actively exploited in so-called ProxyShell attacks following the disclosure of technical exploits at Black Hat USA by hacker Orange Tsai.

According to Sky News, besides many thousands of businesses, at-risk organisations in the UK include government bodies and police forces. The three bugs are, respectively, CVE-2021-34473, CVE-2021-34523 and CVE-2021-31207.

Analysts at Huntress Security explained that the attack chains the vulnerabilities, giving an attacker the ability to perform unauthenticated remote code execution (RCE). Huntress’ John Hammond said that he had identified nearly 2,000 vulnerable servers, although this has dwindled over the past few days. He said that the firm’s count of compromised servers and reports now stands at around 300.

“We are starting to see post-exploitation behaviour consisting of coinminers – appears to be WannaMine – and ransomware – LockFile – and we continue to urge organisations to patch,” said Hammond.

“We are examining Exchange log files from compromised servers, and we have seen a handful of IP addresses interacting with web shells for further post exploitation. Most of these include a User-Agent (python-requests) that indicates this is automated, while others include a traditional web browser that indicate they have performed some manual interaction.

“Huntress will continue to share new threat intelligence and indicators of compromise as we find it within our own blog post and public Reddit thread,” he added.

Claire Tills, senior research engineer at Tenable, said that malicious actors would have started scanning the internet for vulnerable servers as soon as Tsai delivered their presentation, and given the “popularity” of the recent ProxyLogon vulnerabilities – also disclosed by Tsai at first – exploitation was inevitable.

“These vulnerabilities are likely popular because of the ubiquity of Microsoft Exchange – threat actors know they have a higher potential for successful attacks by targeting services like this. The former success of attacks leveraging ProxyLogon also draws attackers to ProxyShell, relying on attacks and tactics known to work,” she said.