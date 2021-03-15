Microsoft Exchange ProxyLogon attacks spike 10 times in four days

The number of attempted attacks observed against vulnerable Microsoft Exchange Servers has increased tenfold in the space of just four days, from 700 on Thursday 11 March to 7,200 a day by Monday 15 March, according to new data gathered from Check Point customers.

According to Check Point Research, defenders are now in a race with malicious actors to thwart attacks against unpatched on-premise Microsoft Exchange Servers, with the US the country most affected, seeing 17% of all exploit attempts, followed by Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Russia.

The most targeted sectors seen by Check Point continue to be government and military, which are on the receiving end of 23% of attempted attacks, followed by manufacturing (15%), banking and financial services (14%), software suppliers (7%), and health (6%).

The ProxyLogon vulnerabilities enable attackers to read emails from a physical, on-premise Exchange server without authentication – Office 365 and cloud instances are not affected – and by chaining additional vulnerabilities, can take over their victim’s mail server, posing a critical security risk – a new strain of ransomware, DearCry, has already emerged to take advantage of this.

“Compromised servers could enable an unauthorised attacker to extract your corporate emails and execute malicious code inside your organisation with high privileges,” said Check Point threat intelligence manager Lotem Finkelstein.

”Organisations who are at risk should not only take preventive actions on their Exchange, but also scan their networks for live threats and assess all assets.”

As of late Friday 12 March, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) reported that it saw somewhere between 7,000 and 8,000 vulnerable servers in the UK, of which approximately half had already been patched – this number will certainly have dropped over the weekend but the NCSC said it was a certainty there were some servers that will never be patched – it still frequently finds equipment vulnerable to years-old bugs.