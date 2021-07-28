COP26 cyber resource hub launched for Glasgow businesses

Glasgow businesses are to get access to a new digital information hub launched by the Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC), providing guidance on both physical and cyber security to organisations that will be affected by the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), which takes place in the city this autumn.

So far in 2021, record-breaking heatwaves, intense wildfires and lethal flooding have demonstrated that climate change is already upon us and is occurring more rapidly than predicted, with its effects guaranteed to become more intense without immediate and transformative action to redesign human societies. As such, the COP26 summit will undoubtedly attract global attention – including from those with malicious intent.

To this end, the SBRC’s hub has been designed as a one-stop shop to surface information from various organisations, including Police Scotland and the Scottish government, advice on mitigating the impact of physical incidents, and a range of services including a cyber security incident response line, a cyber exercise-in-a-box workshop, and cyber tips and best practice.

“Over 30,000 people are expected to visit Glasgow during COP26, making it the largest summit the UK has ever hosted,” said SBRC CEO Jude McCorry. “During this conference, the City of Glasgow will be focused on keeping the city safe.

“While it’s wonderful to see so many people planning to visit, we must also recognise that the increased focus on Glasgow can put its businesses at risk, especially as cyber attacks have been on the rise over the past year. However, there are additional security measures that businesses can put in place.

“Our new digital hub is an opportunity for businesses to take a closer look at their security, with a particular emphasis on cyber security. Programmes and workshops such as Exercise in a Box, developed by the National Cyber Security Centre, give businesses a chance to act out their response to a security breach without risk to their business. Now is the time to test out security plans before people flock to the city.”

Assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins, Police Scotland’s gold commander for COP26, said: “Police Scotland is pleased to support the Scottish Business Resilience Centre in providing important information to allow businesses to prepare and plan for COP26.

“We are working with partners to deliver a safe and secure event while also ensuring that the communities of Scotland continue to receive the same high standard of service from policing that they have come to expect.

“Climate change is a topic which is receiving significant media attention and ever-increasing numbers of protests around the world. We will provide a proportionate policing response to any protests, balancing the needs and rights of those wishing to demonstrate or protest, against the needs of the wider community.

“Specialist resources, made up of Police Scotland officers and officers from other UK police forces, will be in place for the duration of the event to ensure the safety of everyone involved, including world leaders and heads of state, delegates, and the wider public within Scotland.”

Higgins added: “Police Scotland officers and staff will continue to work in association with UK government and other partners to support the delivery of external communication and engagement to ensure people and businesses are able to plan ahead for any potential disruption.”