Met Police should release information on British WikiLeaks journalists passed to US, tribunal told

A journalist is taking legal action against the Metropolitan Police after it refused to release correspondence with the US about three WikiLeaks journalists under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) on terrorism and national security grounds.

Italian investigative journalist Stefania Maurizi argued in a tribunal yesterday that terrorism legislation should not be used to “clamp down” on journalists working in the public interest to report on national security.

The Metropolitan Police, which is backed by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), claims that the release of the information, which it exchanged with the US Department of Justice, will harm counter-terrorism initiatives and damage the UK’s relationships with the US.

Press freedom groups and the UK’s National Union of Journalists (NUJ) have raised concerns that the ICO is applying national security exemptions to block the release of information about the monitoring of journalists by police.

In a long-running legal battle, Maurizi, who writes for the Italian daily paper Il Fatto Quotidiano, is seeking copies of correspondence between the Metropolitan Police and the US Department of Justice relating to three current and former WikiLeaks journalists under FOIA.

National Security Estelle Dehon, the barrister representing Maurizi, said: “There is no evidence that the correspondence engages a UK security body or that disclosure of information relating to UK-based journalists would have a ‘real possibility’ of harming national security.” Maurizi began submitting FOIA requests after it emerged in 2014 that the US Department of Justice had covertly obtained emails and metadata from Gmail accounts held by Kristinn Hrafnsson, Sarah Harrison and Joseph Farrell, who worked as journalists for WikiLeaks in the UK. The Metropolitan Police confirmed in January 2019 that it held information about the three journalists in correspondence between the Metropolitan Police Service and the US Department of Justice, which has carried out investigations into WikiLeaks. Backed by the ICO, the Metropolitan Police Service argues that it is exempt from releasing the information on the journalists on the grounds that its Counter Terrorism Command shares information with the Security Service and other bodies that are exempt under section 23 of the Freedom of Information Act. The police service also argues that that the correspondence with the Department of Justice should not be disclosed under Section 24 of the Freedom of Information Act on the grounds that its release could damage the “safeguarding of national security”.

Counter Terrorism Command Detective superintendent Kevin Southworth of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command (S015) told the tribunal that the release of the information, even if anodyne, could have a “mosaic effect” that – when combined with other information – could allow people to build up a picture of the trade craft used by counter terrorism. Questioned by Dehon, he said there was a danger that if the Metropolitan Police released information supplied by its national security partners, it would affect the ability of the police to work with those partners in the future. “In the future, such organisations may not want to share information with the police. It is important we protect the relationship with these organisations,” he said. Southworth agreed there is a public interest in journalists reporting on national security matters, but said that he could not agree that in every case that national security reporting enhances, rather than imperils, the security or the democratic state. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy “I am afraid it’s not a yes or no answer. I don’t want to sound like I am sitting on the fence. To a degree, I accept that investigative journalism bolsters national security, but I don’t agree it is the case in every case,” he said. He added that it was important for journalists to be able to protect confidential sources of information, but it did not extend to every circumstance. “If someone compromises national security, then that would go beyond what they are entitled to do,” he said. Southworth said that disclosing information on the journalists would not lead to major diplomatic response from the US or the UK, on the scale of withdrawing staff from embassies, but it might be an issue that an ambassador from one country might raise with an ambassador from another.

Monitoring of journalists The National Union of Journalists, which represents journalists in the UK, said it is disturbing that the police service and the ICO are citing national security laws aimed to prevent terrorism to block the release of information about journalists. “The NUJ is concerned that the authorities’ actions in this case interfere with the watchdog function performed by journalists,” it said in a written submission during the hearing. “It will inevitably have an indirect chilling effect on journalists who carry out public interest investigations and report on government.” The case has raised wider concerns about police monitoring of journalists and journalists confidential sources, the union argues. In 2014, six journalists discovered that the Metropolitan Police Service had monitored and recorded their journalistic and trade union activities after placing them on a “domestic extremist database”. In February 2015, a report by the interception of communications commissioner found police had made more than 600 applications under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act for phone and internet data to find journalistic sources. Police forces gathered communications data belonging to 82 journalists over the course of three years and carried out 34 investigations which concerned relationships between 105 journalists and 242 sources. In September 2018, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that mass surveillance without adequate safeguards for the media was unlawful, following a four-year case backed by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the NUJ.