Met Police failed to clear backlog of subject access requests

The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) had a backlog of 662 subject access requests, 280 of which were overdue, over a year on from being issued an official enforcement notice by the information commissioner for its “sustained failures” in dealing with people seeking to identify what personal information the force holds on them.

On 25 June 2019, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) served the MPS with two separate enforcement notices – one for its failure to fulfil subject access requests (SARs) under the Data Protection Act 1998, and one for its failure to fulfil them under the Data Protection Act 2018, which was introduced in May 2018.

These notices required the MPS to meet the terms of its recovery plan and to clear the backlog by 30 September 2019, alongside making sufficient changes to its processes and systems to deal with new requests on time.

In the latter notice, the ICO said that as of 13 June 2019, the MPS had 1,727 open SARs, 1,169 of which were overdue.

According to internal ICO email correspondence disclosed through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request seen by Computer Weekly, although the notice under the 1998 legislation was met by October 2019, the MPS has been unable to close the backlog of SARs submitted since the 2018 version came into effect.

It also shows the ICO granted the MPS a three-month extension to the deadline, giving the force until the end of December 2019 to comply, after which the ICO decided not to take any further regulatory or enforcement action.

This was done on the grounds that, with the number of overdue cases lowering to 500 by December, “there is a significant level of senior commitment and investment in the MPS’s information access rights services, which should not only help tackle this current backlog of cases but should have the potential to ensure ongoing sustained delivery of information access rights in the longer term”.

The ICO added while it was “it is also clear that the situation is not yet fully resolved”, the commissioner had decided there would be “no need for further regulatory action, in terms of financial penalty, at this point”, although “dialogue and ongoing monitoring will continue”.

“Should further issues come to light, or the service begin to deteriorate, then the commissioner reserves the right to revisit this decision,” it said.

However, while the ICO decided not to take further action, emails sent on 24 December 2019 show that, despite legally being obliged to respond within one month, it took the MPS an average of almost six months to respond to each individual SAR throughout 2019.

In the ICO’s external correspondence with the MPS about the notices, which was also disclosed in the FOI request, a senior member of police staff told the deputy information commissioner, James Dipple-Johnstone, in early January 2020 the MPS was “confident that these overdue cases will be dispatched within the early part of 2020”.

Although the number of open and overdue SARs continued to decline, in the most recent internal correspondence disclosed (dated 14 July 2020) one ICO staff member said the service had “662 open SARs and of these 280 are overdue”.

The number of overdue cases has also increased slightly since February 2020, although an exact figure is not clear. This is because, in a “snapshot” document provided by the MPS to the ICO, it gives two different figures for the number of overdue cases that month – 272 and 238.