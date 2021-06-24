(ISC)² makes ransomware education course free through 31 July

Cyber security professional membership and skills association (ISC)² is to make one of its most popular Professional Development Institute (PDI) courses, Ransomware: Identify, protect, defend, recover, available for free until the end of July 2021.

Its PDI cyber security courses span more than 40 topics which are already free to members and associates and more usually for purchase by non members. However, said (ISC)², in recognition of the ongoing surge in high-profile ransomware attacks, it is seeing intense demand for its ransomware prevention and mitigation content to the extent that it has taken the decision to open it up more widely.

“Ransomware has become one of the hottest topics we’ve seen in years, both in cyber security practitioner circles, boardrooms, the media and the halls of government,” said (ISC)² education director Mirtha Collin.

“The intense interest has prompted us to extend free access to this course to as many people as possible in an effort to help organisations avoid becoming a victim.

“The course covers the major distinctions between ransomware and malware, the key characteristics of ransomware attacks, and the protection strategies and remediation plans that should be in place ahead of time.”

The two-hour course is Quality Matters (QM) approved, and covers various topics including the major distinctions between ransomware and malware, what are the key characteristics of a ransomware attack, and how to implement protection strategies and remediation plans ahead of time.

On completion, learners will receive a certificate and digital badge, as well as a 25% discount on (ISC)²’s other PDI course packages, including Techniques for malware analysis and Navigating cyber insurance.

Learners who have already undertaken the course said it laid strong foundations through “precise learning objectives”, with well-written and up-to-date information on ransomware. Others appreciated insight into areas they had not really considered before, such as the role of cyber insurance in ransomware incidents.

“One of the things I really appreciate when it comes to these PDI courses is the currency of the subject matter,” one said.

“As the nation is currently grappling with the huge ransomware case affecting the oil transportation pipeline on our US East Coast, I am very glad to see this ransomware course in your portfolio. It really exemplifies the relevancy and currency of so many of your courses.”