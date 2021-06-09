Cohesity brings DataProtect backup-as-a-service to Europe via AWS

Backup specialist Cohesity has launched its backup product Cohesity DataProtect as an as-a-service option in Europe. The service will run on AWS and allow customers to protect data on-premise and in the cloud, with cloud-to-cloud backup a particular focus.

The Cohesity DataProtect service will launch on AWS but will possibly be extended to the other major public cloud providers (Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud).

The move comes in the context of an increased move towards cloud working during the pandemic as well as the growing recognition that native protection of cloud applications is largely inadequate for most customers, especially with regard to compliance needs.

The Cohesity DataProtect as-a-service offering will allow customers to protect data sources on-premise, in other cloud providers, in Equinix colo locations and in applications that run on AWS, with the Cohesity service on that provider as the backup target.

The customer runs the Cohesity SaaS connector as a virtual machine on-site, which allows traffic to traverse the firewall with only deltas moved to the cloud after initial full backups. Management and administration is via the Cohesity Helios interface.

There is also automated workload discovery and options to recover to customer datacentres or the cloud. Data security can be enhanced – particularly against ransomware – by keeping a snapshot in an alternate “air-gapped” location.

Why is cloud-to-cloud backup a particular focus for Cohesity and more widely when cloud application apparently provide their own protection?

Read more about backup Backup audit: What is a backup audit and why do we need them? Backup and recovery are vital components to protect against data loss, whether technical or causes such as ransomware. So how can a backup audit help protect our key assets?

The 3-2-1 backup rule: Has cloud made it obsolete? The 3-2-1 backup rule was made for small-scale use in the pre-cloud era when tape still ruled. Is it relevant in the 2020s, or can we repurpose its fundamental principles?

Key drivers are the quality of native protection – or lack of it – performance and ease of use, said Cohesity product marketing vice-president Chris Wiborg.

“Many native data protection tools don’t meet customer needs, such as Microsoft 365, which only has a 30-day retention period,” said Wiborg. “And there is no guarantee of how quickly restores can be carried out. A number of customers describe native backup restores as ‘clunky’, ‘complex’, and ‘taking a while’.”

“Also, many customers want a single view of things and not to have to go digging into different applications when something goes wrong.”

Cohesity Backup-as-a-service will initially be available from the Frankfurt AWS location, with London added at the end of June, and Paris in September.