BSO draws on Arc to deliver on-demand connectivity in Middle East

Global telco BSO has undertaken a connectivity partnership with Arc Solutions – a joint venture between du and Batelco – to deliver networking solutions across BSO’s evolving global ecosystem, and for BSO to expand its presence in the Middle East.

The two parties say they share a common goal to make the ordering, provisioning and management of global connectivity as seamless as possible for customers, and that the agreement is the first step in integrating their geographically complementary footprints and providing customers with on-demand networking via a unified platform.

They say that trough the collaboration, Arc’s local customers will be able to turn up services across a resilient and low-latency global network, gaining immediate access to international digital hubs and have the freedom to connect and grow in new markets with a consistent user experience.

BSO’s network connects 240 datacentres and local exchanges in 33 countries across the US, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. It offers ultra-low-latency connectivity to global financial hubs as well as cloud on-ramps, hosting and managed services. Arc’s and BSO’s customers and partners can now connect on-demand to and from any point over the companies’ combined footprint, with extended reach, capabilities and growth opportunities.

“The Middle East is home to some of the most dynamic and rapidly transforming markets in the world,” said BSO CEO Michael Ourabah. “Our partnership with Arc gives us an immediate competitive advantage with its local knowledge and network presence. We see this as an opportunity to expand in the region while enabling Arc’s customers to benefit from ultra-low-latency networking across the globe.

“Together with Arc, we are combining technical expertise with local knowledge to deliver new and unique capabilities in some of the fastest-growing markets in the world. This an opportunity to create new value for customers and grow with a unique and trusted partner.”

Teaming with Arc enables BSO to expand its presence in markets such as the UAE, Oman, Pakistan, Djibouti, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan and Egypt. Arc’s aim is to develop a highly interconnected Middle Eastern market that accelerates how network-centric businesses optimise, grow and innovate in cloud, content and communications.

Arc CEO Mahesh Jaishankar said the partnership will enable its customers to gain immediate access to international digital hubs and have the freedom to connect and grow in new markets with a consistent user experience. “We are excited to be working BSO, who share our vision for seamless connectivity delivered with expert local knowledge,” he said.

“This agreement is testament to the strong relationship and shared objective that we have. We believe this is an impactful first step in a broader partnership, and we are excited to grow together.”