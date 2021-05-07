Brunel goes SD-WAN with Orange Business Services

Dutch international specialist recruitment consultancy Brunel has chosen Orange Business Services to deploy a co-managed SD-WAN to provide a secure, cloud-centric global network solution to support business growth.

Boasting 45 years of market experience, Amsterdam-based Brunel provides the global recruitment and workforce services in industries such as renewable energy, automotive, oil and gas, life sciences, mining, and infrastructure.

The firm says it helps clients finish major projects safely, compliantly, on time and within budget to keep growing – anywhere in the world.

Indeed, it has an established presence in more than 40 countries, and specifically markets its ability to take advantage of its expertise of the international community, understanding local customs, expectations, practices and regulations.

Brunel, which has a long-term strategic partnership with Orange, needed to consolidate and standardise its WAN network to fulfil its ambitions, enabling employees to use Microsoft’s Modern Workplace, providing them with the tools to collaborate and be productive wherever they are.

It also wanted to simplify the management of its network and improve cost efficiencies while having the ability to set up new offices faster.

In the deployment, Orange Business Services deployed a global Cisco Meraki SD-WAN service for Brunel, using managed internet connections and integrating with Microsoft Azure Public Cloud.

The service will be co-managed by Brunel and Orange, with day-to-day operational changes performed by the recruitment agency locally via a dashboard, simplifying management and scalability for its small core IT team.

“We have an established trusted relationship with Orange,” said Brunel chief information officer Stefan de Boer. “It has provided us with a 21st century solution that is providing us with the continuity, flexibility and scalability our business demands.

“At the same time, we have managed to make cost savings of around 30% by replacing MPLS with SD-WAN, while giving our employees robust, anytime, anywhere access and future-proofing our network,” he said.