Inside a Microsoft Azure datacentre: Cloud giant invites users on server farm virtual tour

Microsoft is offering end-users the opportunity to take a virtual tour of a typical Azure datacentre so they can get a behind-the-scenes look at the technology powering the public cloud services they use.

Access to the tour is provided through a dedicated online microsite, and users can choose to wander the data halls of the Microsoft datacentre using a PC or a virtual reality device.

During a press conference to announce the launch of the virtual datacentre tour experience, Noelle Walsh, corporate vice-president of cloud operations and innovation at Microsoft, said the aim of the exercise is to give end-users a “more tangible view” of the inner workings of the public cloud.

“Our global cloud infrastructure comprises more than 60 datacentre regions launched and announced in 34 countries, and made up of over 200 datacentres globally, which is more than any other cloud provider,” said Walsh.

“To give you a sense of the scale and size of our datacentres, our West US 2 region in Washington state has over 20 buildings, each large enough to house two commercial aircraft.”

These datacentres make it possible for users of the cloud giant’s online business productivity suite, Microsoft 365, to generate more than 13 billion collaboration minutes each day, said Walsh, and ensuring its infrastructure is equipped to cope with such high usage rates is a priority.

“That’s why in 2020 we’ve announced 14 new regions in the past year across Asia, Europe, Latin America and the US – which is more than we’ve ever announced in such a timespan,” she added.

There is also potential for virtual tours to become the norm for Microsoft, as Walsh revealed that the tech giant typically hosted thousands of physical tours of its datacentres before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A number of customers, partners and some members of the community have been asking for tours, and in the past we have hosted thousands of tours in a year, but with the pandemic, we needed to stop all of those,” she said.

“My first priority was for our employees in the datacentres and to ensure their safety, which in turn enables us to continue our cloud operations.”

It is also possible to show far more people round a datacentre when a tour is performed virtually, said Walsh, which is why the initiative will continue long after the pandemic is over.

“This experience opens the door to many more people globally,” she added. “And it alleviates the need for actual physical tours, so I would like this to be the platform going forward. And I think it offers more information as well.”