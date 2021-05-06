Dell Technologies World: Amex CEO on how Covid-19 has accelerated consumer adoption of e-commerce

American Express CEO Stephen Squeri claims that Covid-19 has accelerated consumers’ adoption of online shopping methods by three to five years, and it remains to be seen how many will switch back to bricks-and-mortar stores once the pandemic ends.

Squeri made his comments during the Dell Technologies World user and partner conference keynote, when the tech giant’s CEO, Michael Dell, quizzed him about the changes in consumer behaviour that American Express had noted since the pandemic began in spring 2020.

“It was unclear how the world was going to turn, it was unclear how consumers and small businesses and corporations would react and then things started to change,” said Squeri. “A lot of small businesses really began to pivot to take their businesses online, so you saw small businesses start to come back from a consumer perspective.

“Not a lot of people were flying, nobody was going on a cruise – but what we did see was people started shopping online.”

So much so that the amount of money spent by consumers online during the Christmas period was up 25% year on year, he said, which was significantly higher than any projections American Express had come up with in the run-up to the holiday season.

“E-commerce has been accelerated by probably three to five years,” said Squeri. “I don’t know how many people are ever going to go back into the grocery store as opposed to ordering online groceries.”

Squeri also shared details of the impact the pandemic has had on his firm’s digital transformation plans, including a revelation about how the company worked with Dell to ensure it had the technology needed to embrace remote working as stay-at-home orders came into effect across the world.

This work resulted in American Express managing to ensure that its entire 64,000-strong workforce had the PCs and peripherals needed to work remotely within just three weeks.

Elsewhere in the business, the company is in the midst of an upgrade of its many legacy systems, and making changes to ensure it is in the best possible position to make the most of the huge amounts of data its operations generate.

“When you look at American Express, we’re a card issuer, we’re an acquirer and we’re a network, so that means we have perfect data, but as you know, having data is one thing, but having information is something else,” said Squeri. “Data is nice – information is power.

“So we’ve been on this journey, utilising AI [artificial intelligence] and utilising machine learning to help make credit decisions, to help make fraud decisions, to anticipate for our card members what offers to give them.”