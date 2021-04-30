HKT powers Hong Kong business hub with 5G

Hong Kong’s 5G first mover and premier telecommunications service provider HKT is claiming to have set new benchmarks in the city-state with Swire Properties by empowering the first business hubs in the city with 5G connectivity in indoor and outdoor spaces.

The operator said the deployment at Taikoo Place (pictured above, left) and Pacific Place (pictured above, right) would deliver the most optimal occupant experiences at commercial developments. Taikoo Place and Pacific Place have been home to multinational and local enterprises across different industries, ranging from financial and asset management, legal and professional services, and media agencies, to luxury retail brands.

During the pandemic, face-to-face interactions between tenant staff members have been minimised, resulting in a sharp upsurge in the need for cloud applications and remote collaboration. These have included virtual meetings and document sharing, creating a high demand for reliable and ultrafast connectivity.

HKT said the aim of the project was to provide a workplace for Swire Properties tenants with high efficiency and productivity. All indoor and outdoor areas of Taikoo Place and Pacific Place are now equipped with 5G to facilitate work and enhance the lifestyle of workforces in these business hubs.

“With Taikoo Place and Pacific Place now fully 5G-enabled, we are excited to be the first business hubs to reach this milestone in Hong Kong” Don Taylor, Swire Properties

In addition to improving work efficiency, the operator said a 5G-enabled campus also translated to a better personal experience at the office. It added that to promote work-life balance in today’s smart offices, areas for collaboration and relaxation are common. Tenants of Taikoo Place and Pacific Place will be able to access high-resolution music, 4K video streaming, immersive experiences such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), and digital interactions within these business hubs.

“With Taikoo Place and Pacific Place now fully 5G-enabled, we are excited to be the first business hubs to reach this milestone in Hong Kong,” said Swire Properties director, office, Don Taylor. “Our tenants and visitors now have access to significantly faster connectivity, allowing them to collaborate and fully leverage the virtual platforms, which will increase efficiency and productivity both in and out of the office.

“This achievement was on the back of extensive collaboration with HKT and part of our drive to continuously innovate. We have the capability to tap the limitless possibilities of the IoT [internet of things] to build smart places that meet our clients’ future needs and enhance the overall user experience,” he added.

“5G connectivity in Taikoo Place and Pacific Place enables new ways of working and collaborating among tenants’ staff members, and helps boost productivity and achieve work-life balance,” added Tom Chan, managing director of the commercial group at HKT.

“5G is a super-enabler of emerging technologies and will drive tremendous growth of IoT, AI [artificial intelligence], AR/VR and other applications. We look forward to fostering innovation and collaboration with Swire Properties to further uplift occupant experience at its office campuses with other 5G applications.”