Avaya adds AI, advanced meeting capabilities to Spaces collaboration platform

To address the hybrid work-from-anywhere era, Avaya has unveiled new capabilities for its Spaces workstream collaboration platform to form a unified, integrated system with minimal disruption to the business.

The company believes that legacy communication systems and monolithic software were never designed for today’s distributed work environment and says its new artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced collaborative meetings product offers users simpler, integrated voice and video calling and can extend existing on-premise calling technology.

Launched in 2020, Spaces’ capabilities include enhanced calling which is designed to support easy contact of anyone inside or outside the organisation via high-quality voice or video. Users can search and merge contacts from multiple devices, and transfer, merge and manage multiple concurrent calls.

Spaces workflows can now include application programming interfaces (APIs) that take advantage of a range of off-the-shelf and purpose-built integrations for customer relationship management (CRM), customer support, robotic process automation (RPA) and productivity, among other features.

The AI enhancements are designed to create more engaging meetings and reduce the growing phenomenon of meeting fatigue, visually overlaying speakers on top of presented material to grab the attention of participants and keep them engaged. To increase participation, the product now has the capability to hold interactive meetings with participants in their thousands and a “concert view” can accommodate 61 people.

“We designed Avaya Spaces to be an immersive collaboration platform that supports the composable enterprise, enabling organisations to move at the speed of their customers and employees,” said Anthony Bartolo, EVP and chief product officer at Avaya. “Businesses are adapting and scaling faster to meet the needs of the experience economy by shifting from monolithic software to more agile, services-based applications, and Avaya Spaces uniquely enables this leap forward.

“Avaya Spaces users also benefit from some of the most advanced, cloud-based AI as well as a client-less architecture for an exceptional and easy-to-use experience.”

AI-powered learning experience platforms provider Toolwire has tapped into Avaya Spaces to improve personalised skills improvement at scale within its products. “The past year has demonstrated the need for better remote learning solutions, and Toolwire is creating new and more powerful tools for our customers,” said president and CEO John Valencia.

“Spaces is a tremendous collaboration platform for us to build upon, enabling us to provide universities and companies of any size with the collaboration capabilities they require to create breakthrough experiences and achieve their desired level of digital transformation – one learner at a time.”