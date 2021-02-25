Deloitte: How organisations can prepare for new look office work

No one can deny how desktop computing revolutionised the workplace by empowering office productivity.

It enabled employees to create and print out their own documents and spreadsheets and have access to applications that were previously only available to a few in the organisations. Many workplaces have adapted to modern desktop computing, with desk areas kitted out with monitors, keyboards, headsets and mice with plenty of power sockets, ethernet connectivity and IP phones, Wi-Fi hotspots for laptop users and breakout areas where teams can interact less formally.

Over the past year, the question of office productivity has shifted to the home, which raises the question of how a concept introduced 40 years ago applies in today’s modern hectic world, in the face of a global pandemic.

Rebooting the digital workplace is one of the areas explored in Tech trends 2021 from Deloitte Insights. The pandemic has meant that office-based workers have more or less worked for the past year remotely from home.

Nick Smith, a Deloitte partner focusing on the cloud business in the UK, said: “Many feel they get a better work-life balance and would like to continue to work remotely, but there’s a bunch of uncertainty.”

He said that many Deloitte clients have concerns about the balance between having employees on site and working remotely. The consensus is that the work environment will be mixed, where people may work from home some of the time. “It is not wholly about doing one or the other,” he said. “How does this affect wellbeing, learning and productivity?”

What the past 12 months has shown is that video conferencing can quickly become tedious, intrusive and saps productivity, but it has enabled team members to stay connected. Among the challenges as the economy reopens and people begin to return to office is how the regular video conference call meetings of the past year will operate in an office environment where some of the team is on site and others are at home.

Smith does not believe it is practical to force a pattern such that the whole team is in the office on a particular set of days each week. “That doesn’t work. But neither can you have mixed meetings, where some people are in a meeting room, while others tune in via a video conference. We need to think about what coming back to the office and a mixed environment will look like.”

Deloitte believes that the office will be retooled to make it easier for virtual, multidirectional collaboration to take place with remote workers. At Deloitte, all conference and meeting rooms have been equipped with platform-agnostic video conferencing. Each seat at a conference room has its own individual camera with noise-cancelling microphone.

“Having a grid of faces on screen for everyone is a real leveller,” Smith added. “Everyone looks the same size on screen.”