SBRC picks Check Point to support cyber helpline

The Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) has enlisted Check Point as the first cyber security supplier to join a growing cadre of incident response partners supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as they triage, investigate and recover from cyber attacks.

Check Point’s role will be to support the SBRC’s new incident response helpline, which it launched in October 2020 in the face of growing security threats to SMEs and third-sector organisations in Scotland during the pandemic.

Such organisations have found themselves at growing risk of attack in recent months – the most recent edition of Verizon’s annual Data Breach Investigations Report found that SMEs make up over a quarter of all attack victims, but are considerably more likely to fall victim to a successful attack compared with enterprises.

The report also found that almost two-thirds of SMEs lack the skills to deal with cyber incidents.

The SBRC’s free service offers immediate and ongoing support to SMEs and third-sector organisations who have found themselves caught up in a cyber incident, supplying expert guidance on incident management and recovery.

“We’re delighted to welcome Check Point as a new member of the SBRC Cyber Cadre team,” said Mark Cunningham-Dickie, the SBRC’s cyber incident and response manager. “Check Point’s credentials in incident response are outstanding, and it joins a group of other dedicated organisations that will support the local SME community.

“Involving a global leader in cyber security such as Check Point, with the sheer scale of resources they have, adds real value to the services we deliver and will be of great benefit to the SME community we serve,” he said.

Organisations calling into the service are directed to members of the cadre’s incident response team, who provide an hour of free support to help identify the threat, contain it and minimise its impact. This will now include Check Point staffers, who will also be empowered to handle the incident lifecycle beyond its immediate impact, whether or not the victim is one of its customers. This will draw on its existing incident response service, more details of which can be found here.

“Being able to help SMEs that have been targeted by cyber attacks to recover quickly is critical to their continued operation,” said Roddy MacCallum, head of Scotland at Check Point. “In many cases, SMEs don’t have the expert resources available in-house to deal with cyber incidents and don’t know who to turn to for help.

“By partnering with SBRC on its cyber incident response helpline, we can give SMEs access to the knowledge and support they need to recover as fast as possible from attacks, and help protect the digital health of our community,” he said.