The ransomware routine: pages from the Secret IR Insider’s diary

It is 26 November 2020.

We’re doing work for a medium-sized global enterprise that’s been hit by the Dharma ransomware. I’m sipping coffee while on a call with the IT director, discussing the plan for getting users back up and running after they’ve restored their systems from backups (the company’s IT team had the foresight to run regular backups and keep them air-gapped from its network – I wish more companies would do this).

I ask him if he’s considered deploying multi-factor authentication (MFA) for the company’s users, as it helps to stop prevent malicious login attempts if credentials are stolen. He sighs. “No, I’d love to, but I’d get too much pushback from the board and from users because of the extra sign-in step.”

“Have you tried telling the board that if MFA was used, the attack may not have had any impact on the company at all, and you wouldn’t have had to work 18-hour days for the past week and a half to reinstall all the endpoints?” I ask.

He snorts. “My job seems to be keeping everyone happy, and security comes second.”

I hear this a lot, so I make my usual compromise suggestion that all his IT administrators should use MFA, which at least stops attackers using stolen credentials or credential stuffing to get into privileged accounts where they can cause maximum damage. He agrees.

“Anyway, we need to get our remote contractors back online, so we’ll have to open RDP [remote desktop protocol] backup,” he adds. “They all use their own PCs, so we won’t be able to put anti-malware or our new EDR [endpoint detection and response] software on them, though.”

I nearly choke on my coffee and I’m lost for words for a few moments. When I’ve cleared my throat, I point out that the Dharma attack most likely originated from the attacker using phished credentials to gain access to the RDP servers, and then planting the ransomware on the network.

I suggest that, as a minimum, the company uses endpoint compliance scanning to ensure remote endpoints meet minimum security requirements before they are allowed to connect remotely.