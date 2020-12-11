Surge in Covid-19 vaccine phishing scams reported

A surge in phishing campaigns exploiting the advent of vaccines for Covid-19 is being observed across the security community, with researchers at Check Point and KnowBe4 both issuing new warnings and details of some of the observed campaigns.

Check Point’s threat intelligence teams found multiple examples of emails incorporating vaccine lures into their subject lines spreading malicious .exe files that installed malware, and others spreading the Agent Tesla keylogger remote access trojan (Rat), in both instances seeking to exfiltrate their victim’s data and credentials, and take over accounts.

KnowBe4, which recently added eight new simulated phishing templates to its security awareness training platform, found examples exploiting recent reports in the Washington Post that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine may not reach the US in large volumes until the spring of 2021. Links in the emails directed users instead to a credential phishing website.

Eric Howes, principal lab researcher at KnowBe4, said: “The social engineering scheme exploits some of the basic questions and concerns users and employees will have about the several vaccines currently on the cusp of widespread distribution: How soon will a vaccine be available? Will it be safe? How can I get it? When can I get it? How much will it cost? Should I get it? Put very simply, this is pretty much what we expected.”

Oded Vanunu, head of products vulnerabilities research at Check Point, shared a number of tips for users to protect themselves from vaccine-themed phishing campaigns.

These include to check email addresses on incoming messages and be alert to hyperlinks that contain misspelled domain names; be aware of highly emotive language designed to manipulate you; verify URLs are authentic by not clicking on them, but instead searching for them on Google and visiting from there; be alert to lookalike domains containing spelling errors; use two-factor authentication to verify changes to account information or wire instructions; do not supply login credentials or personal information in response to an email; monitor key financial accounts regularly; keep software and apps updated; and if possible install mobile and endpoint browsing protection services.

Howes at KnowBe4 said: “Malicious actors had a field day back in March and April, as the coronavirus washed over countries around the world. It was and still is the perfect tool for social engineering scared, confused, and even downright paranoid users into opening the door to your organisation’s network. Nine months later, as an entirely predictable round of vaccine-themed phishing emails begins to land in your employees’ inboxes, it is high time to get your users up to speed.”