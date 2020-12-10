Data on Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine stolen in cyber attack

Documents and other material related to the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine have been stolen in a confirmed cyber attack on the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which has launched a full investigation alongside law enforcement and other security professionals.

The European Union body – formerly located in the UK but lost to the Netherlands due to Brexit – is responsible for facilitating the development of and access to medicines, evaluating applications for marketing authorisation, monitoring the safety of medicines across their lifecycle, and provide information to healthcare professionals and the public.

Like any organisation in the healthcare sector, it has been particularly vulnerable to compromise by malicious actors during 2020, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, and its close involvement with the approval of vaccines against the coronavirus.

In a statement, the agency said it will not be providing any additional details whilst its investigation is ongoing, but committed to making further information available “in due course”.

A spokesperson for BioNTech said: “Today, we were informed by the EMA that the agency has been subject to a cyber attack and that some documents relating to the regulatory submission for Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, which has been stored on an EMA server, had been unlawfully accessed.

“It is important to note that no BioNTech or Pfizer systems have been breached in connection with this incident and we are unaware that any study participants have been identified through the data being accessed.

“At this time, we await further information about EMA’s investigation and will respond appropriately and in accordance with EU law. EMA has assured us that the cyber attack will have no impact on the timeline for its review,” they said.