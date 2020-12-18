Three options for managing outsourcing relationships

Spring of 2020 brought a transformation in IT operations. The massive, rapid shift to working from home was a technical triumph, but some enterprises will find their supplier contracts no longer fit their usage. This article aims to give an insight into the process to address the mismatch.

Third party suppliers in the areas of cloud, software as a service (SaaS), datacentres and public cloud, as well as anything else sold as a service, typically price their services by unit or usage, with tiered pricing schedules according to volume. Their price schedules tend to be up-quick, down-slow – meaning that they tend to respond quickly when usage increases, and slowly, or not all, if it falls.

Currently, enterprises may be either paying for a service level they are not now using, or may be using services at an increased level without the appropriate volume discounts. The issue goes unaddressed because day-to-day operational issues take priority, as they should.

Should you renegotiate? Renegotiating contracts needs a methodical approach, and a certain mind-set which may not come naturally. There can be a fear of haggling and confrontation, and sometimes being “British” we can be almost embarrassed to attempt a renegotiation. There is also a common misunderstanding that you need to be a very large player to get better contract terms. The aim should be for a fair, balanced contract, and since contracts are always written by suppliers, they do tend to favour suppliers. In reality, vendors expect their customers to challenge them, and will want to assist so that their customers stay with them post-Covid-19. A successful negotiation can improve the financial position of the organisation you work for. If you can negotiate a better contract with stronger operational terms, it will also make a difference every month going forwards, in terms of supplier performance Most of us know how to reach a deal on a house or a car, but IT service pricing is hugely complex. Enterprise IT contracts can easily have 10 to 20 pricing factors, and many of those will be inter-related, but there are large rewards for tackling them in the right way. In some cases, there can be immediate cost savings. Finally, bear in mind that these negotiations are more about cost and operational terms, not legal terms, so there’s no need to engage legal counsel.

Reviewing your target contracts The best approach is to set aside a few hours to comb through your chosen contracts with a highlighter pen, and indicate each and every pricing term. As well as the obvious prices per service, look at terms such as automatic percentage increases, volume discount tables and minimum revenues. Suitable contracts may be for SaaS, your managed service provider (MSP), datacentre, any public cloud contracts, mobile phones or network and comms contracts. If the actual use has shifted from the contracted level, there is a perfect and fair trigger to start a negotiation.