Top 10 container storage stories of 2020

A key area of IT deployment that came on strongly in 2020 has been the use of containers as a means of application execution.

Containers are a method of virtualisation that allows for application instances to be rapidly spawned, reproduce and retired as demand requires.

Naturally, applications that run on containers – principally via the most popular orchestrator, Kubernetes – need storage. So, the ways in which persistent storage can be provided to Kubernetes is a hot topic.

Computer Weekly’s storage content reflects this, with articles that explain the fundamentals of container storage, including CSI and Rook. We also look at how the rise of Kubernetes has also spurred the development of backup and disaster recovery provision for containerised applications.

Several other articles highlight the growing importance of container storage and backup as key suppliers in these spaces rushed to buy container-focussed startups to strengthen their portfolios.

These included all-flash giant Pure Storage buying persistent container storage pioneer Portworx and backup market leader Veeam’s acquisition of Kasten.

Also touched on – in the StorageOS story – is the rise of storage in containers. In other words, the use of container-based software to control storage operations.

Here are ComputerWeekly.com’s top 10 container storage stories in 2020.

1. Kubernetes storage 101: Container storage basics We look at the basics of creating storage and specifying it for applications in container storage using Kubernetes Persistent Volumes and Persistent Volume Claims.

2. Container storage 101: What is CSI and how does it work? We look at the container storage interface, which provides an interface to persistent storage in the products of storage array makers, and how it relates to Kubernetes.

3. Rook 101: Building software-defined containerised storage in Kubernetes Rook – think castles, not birds – uses the principles of containerisation and the methods used in Kubernetes to build storage that’s abstracted from the hardware it lives on.

5. How container applications are shaping storage management Persistent storage, backup and recovery were not on the minds of those behind container applications, but that is starting to change.

7. Veeam buys Kasten to get a boost in Kubernetes backup Virtual machine backup pioneer sees $150m purchase of Kasten and the addition of Kubernetes backup to its portfolio as key to becoming a $2bn company.