Portworx to add application profiles to persistent container storage

Container persistent storage specialist Portworx plans to add application-specific profiles to its software.

Portworx is a software-defined product that provides persistent storage capacity for applications that use Kubernetes container orchestration.

CTO Gou Rao could not be exact about timescales but said customers could expect application profiles to be built into Portworx starting in about nine months. “In providing automated storage for Kubernetes implementations we’ve learned a lot about the application layer,” he said.

“So, for example, with ElasticSearch the question arises how do you shard the database, how do you best provision storage for that application?”

Rao also mentioned Kafka and Postgres as other applications for which profiles would be built into Portworx, which works from within the Kubernetes cluster, running in worker nodes, to provide persistent storage to containerised applications.

Rao makes very clear the distinction between storage built in this way and the use of external – SAN and NAS – shared storage.

“People need Portworx when they deploy applications to Kubernetes because an application is not just one machine that can use storage from one machine, but is made of many components on many systems. So, the storage needs to have knowledge of that.”