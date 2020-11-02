Nicolas delafraye - stock.adobe.
Sky launches new fibre-to-the-home across UK
Provider aims to install fibre to more than seven million UK households by the end of the first quarter of 2021
Sky has introduced a fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband offer for the UK, just weeks after it announced a strategic partnership with BUUK Infrastructure to obtain wholesale access to full fibre networks across the country, a move it said would open up new growth in the new-build segment of the residential market.
The announcement also comes after Sky parent Comcast revealed in its third-quarter 2020 results that its UK division was seeing a return to growth and positive financial news after hitting headwinds during the Covid-19 pandemic. Comcast noted that during the quarter, Sky continued to add customer relationships at higher prices while reducing churn to all-time lows in its core UK business. Sky’s quarterly revenues grew by 5.2% year on year to $4.793bn.
With the UK’s second national lockdown to begin on 5 November and with high-speed and robust connectivity to the home still vital to support the new normal of remote working, Sky has launched the new fibre offer for its Sky Broadband Superfast and Sky Broadband Ultrafast products.
The service is said to guarantee average speeds of up to 145Mbps, up to 12 times faster than standard (DSL) broadband. Sky says that in addition to assuring that users of the FTTH service “say goodbye to buffering” and stream the latest entertainment, movies and TV “seamlessly”, the offer will have a guaranteed average upload speed of 27Mbps, especially useful for use cases such video conferencing, which is again likely to see a spike as employees are instructed to work at home if they can.
More than three million UK homes will already be able to gain access to the new fibre service technology, and Sky says this will increase as 31,000 new homes are added each week. If this growth is maintained until March 2021, it would see Sky Broadband Ultrafast with the fastest speeds available in 7.3 million households.
Sky noted that in locations where a fibre connection to the home was not available, SO GEA (offered by UK national broadband provider Openreach) and FTTC connections would be used to achieve so-called superfast speeds connecting 28.9 million households. G.Fast connections would be deployed to achieve ultrafast speeds where FTTP is not available, connecting 2.8 million households.
“Launching FTTP, the UK’s most advanced broadband technology, reflects Sky’s commitment to innovation and providing customers with the fastest and most reliable broadband possible”, said Aman Bhatti, director of propositions at Sky Broadband. “This means that with Sky Broadband Ultrafast, we can offer our customers average speeds that are 12 times faster than standard enabling customers to download, stream, browse, work from home and game freely.”
Read more about UK fibre networks
- Over three million more homes and businesses in rural areas of the UK given the opportunity to get ultra-reliable, gigabit-ready, full-fibre broadband by mid-2020s.
- Second interim 2020 update to UK comms regulator’s examination of connectivity shows fibre and superfast broadband proliferate since March as millions remain at home to work, learn and be entertained.
- UK altnets increase full-fibre coverage by 50% as independent network providers notch up notable year as fibre access for all becomes political hot potato.
Unified Communications: the key to prospering in the new working reality of Covid-19
The coronavirus is changing everything about how people work, and will do so permanently. It added that even though the working world was experiencing unprecedented uncertainty, there were two things that should be borne in mind: the virus will pass, and at the other side of the pandemic, the world of work will look very different.
Start the conversation
0 comments