Red Hat rivals VMware and Nutanix with hyper-converged OCS 4.5

Red Hat’s offer around OpenShift has never come as close to those of Nutanix and VMware as it does now.

With the release of OCS 4.5, it can present virtual machines, containers and storage, and allow them to be administered from the same interface in hyper-converged infrastructure fashion.

OCS is OpenShift Container Platform, which is an implementation of OpenShift with Ceph storage as its back end. New OCS 4.5 functionality adds to that in July’s version 4.5 of Red Hat’s OpenShift Kubernetes distribution, and allows it to rival vSphere 7 Tanzu and AOS from Nutanix with the Karbon extension.

The software-defined OCS 4.5 acts like a hyper-converged infrastructure solution, with management possible via the same interface used to administer external storage. That’s like VMware’s vSAN, which now interfaces with containers from its new vSAN Data Persistence module, and like Nutanix, which works with the same types of storage as Ceph.

“Historically, OCS allowed OpenShift to manage local storage and to attach it to containers it ran,” said Yacine Kheddache, architecture chief with Red Hat France.

“But since the arrival of OpenShift 4 and the shift towards Kubernetes our customers have wanted to attach to external storage from OpenShift, which has been possible from version 4.2 of OCS, thanks to the replacement of its Gluster engine with Ceph.

“The new version 4.5 of OCS finalises this integration with a dedicated graphical admin tab for OpenShift and the possibility of triggering automated processes,” he said.

Software-defined storage In its standalone version, Ceph is software-defined storage installed on a cluster of servers with multiple drives on which storage volumes are created, in block, file or object mode. Its key advantages lies in performance and its great elasticity. Its key weakness, however, is that it can be very complex to manage from its own interface. OpenShift, meanwhile, radically simplifies containers orchestrated by Kubernetes. Indeed, it contains all the interfaces to allow developers to deploy resources without having to call on system administrators. “The first enterprises interested in integration of Ceph into OCS are those that use OpenShift and Ceph storage because it permits them to manage Ceph with all the facility offered in OpenShift without having to jump from one interface to the other,” said Kheddache. However, he said, use cases encountered in a Ceph cluster often go beyond those of a joint workload with OpenShift. In that case, volumes that aren’t used with containers but which support applications run by other servers are administered from Ceph’s own interface. But the guess would be that Red Hat’s aim is that external servers should be also orchestrated by OpenShift since it’s also capable of running virtual machines. OCS can administer volumes on disks internal to OpenShift nodes and on those of an external Ceph cluster. It can’t deploy volumes that straddle the two but instead offers a mechanism for replication or migration between the two.