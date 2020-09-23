Latest Tech Nation fintech cohort reflects diversifying sector

The latest group of fintechs selected for Tech Nation’s programme for early stage companies contains a diverse group in terms of sub sectors and regions of the UK.

The UK government-backed startup network also released data putting the UK at the top of the European fintech tree.

It has selected 31 fintechs as part of its latest cohort, with companies in the insurance, regtech, open banking and digital ID sectors included. There is also a diverse regional spread this year, which saw a 20% increase in applications from last year, with a total of 60% of new members from outside London.

Fintechs from cities and towns including Sheffield, Belfast, Edinburgh, Colchester, Bracknell, Manchester, Cardiff, Bournemouth, Newport, Glasgow, Guildford and Nottingham are included.

The companies, which on average have raised £3.3m and employ 18 people, will take part in the six-month programme to support their growth.

Data from Tech Nation revealed that the UK fintechs received the most venture capital investment in Europe: $2.5bn has been invested in UK fintech companies so far this year. In comparison, German fintechs raised $1.09bn and Swedish fintechs have raised $1.06bn in the same period.

The UK also has 22 fintech unicorns, companies worth $1bn or more, compared to six in the Netherlands, four in Sweden, three in France and three in Germany, said Tech Nation.

Introducing insurtechs Liam Gray, fintech lead at Tech Nation, said the latest cohort will introduce insurtechs to the programme. "This cohort will also be the most geographically diverse group of fintechs we've ever had, with 60% located outside of London, highlighting the growing prevalence of regional fintech hubs." Tech Nation received 143 applications in total.

Huge increases in UK fintech investment over the past three years has seen the sector explode, but most of the activity is still concentrated in London.

Fintech apps have seen a surge in take-up in Europe over the past week, as people adapt their lifestyles to cope with limitations on mobility amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The successful applicants include a diverse range of propositions. For example, London-based lender Portify has developed financial services for people in non-standard employment and financial backgrounds, including flexible workers, to help them access financial products they wouldn’t normally qualify for. In Edinburgh, Aveni uses natural language processing technology to provide customer support in the wealth sector. Manchester-based open banking fintech BankiFi Technology offers SMEs and the self-employed tools to automate admin tasks. Digital ID is based in Credas, Wales, offering identity verification using multiple technologies, including biometric facial recognition. Find out about the entire cohort here.