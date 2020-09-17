Government IT leaders on how Covid crisis will shape future delivery

Government IT looks set to continue to be shaped by the accelerated pace of development sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic. The crisis has also shown state IT to be unduly reliant on legacy technology – but getting rid of that is more easily said than done.

These were among the themes that came out of TechUK’s Building the smarter state virtual event, which took place on 16 and 17 September.

Julia Lopez MP, parliamentary secretary to the cabinet and the minister responsible for the Government Digital Service (GDS) and Whitehall's digital, data and technology (DDaT) function, opened the event with a speech that included reference to an ambition for a single sign-on for all government online services. She also put out a plea for applicants for the government chief digital and information officer (CDIO) job that has been in the frame since 2017.

Lopez hailed the underlying work of GDS, set up in 2011, as a major factor in ensuring the “resilience of the digital infrastructure and the delivery of digital services at a time of national need”.

She added: “But the last seven months have also underlined the reform needed of government services so they are digital by default and more efficient. Now, more than ever, the public expect the same kind of seamless service from the government’s online systems as they receive from the best commercial sites. We need to do more to put citizens at the heart of public services.”

This requires overcoming fragmentation of services across government, sharing and using data better across Whitehall, and making organisational and leadership changes, said Lopez.

“At the moment, there are many different ways to sign on to government services, with people having to enter the same data again and again,” she said. “Our vision is for members of the public to access any online government service simply, safely and securely using a single sign-on.

“I recognise that creating a single sign-on is a complex task, in the light of concerns about privacy. The key point is user control.”

Lopez went on to say that putting in place the “right organisational structures and levers and addressing legacy IT issues” was critical to delivering more joined-up services for the public.

Part of that civil service reform has been a new division of labour between the Cabinet Office and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), a “divide and conquer” approach, she said. “Responsibility for government data now sits with GDS and the Cabinet Office, while DCMS will boost the digital economy more widely,” she added.

Lopez also referred to the need to get beyond legacy IT and move more government IT to the cloud.

At the apex of this restructure and technology refresh will be a new government CDIO at permanent secretary level, she said. “This will be one of the largest IT roles in the world. Your government and your country needs you,” she told event delegates, drawing attention to the “fast approaching” closing date for applications.

In the trenches In the government IT leaders panel that followed, Joanna Davinson, chief digital, data and technology officer at the Home Office, Craig Eblett, digital delivery director at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), and Mark Denney, former chief digital and information officer at HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), brought to life government discourse about Covid-19 as a catalyst for technology acceleration and greater organisational agility. All three recounted how many thousands of civil servants had evacuated their offices and started working from home in very short order. Eblett said it was like working in a distribution centre for PC World as they dispatched devices to some 34,000 staff who do not normally work from home. Speaking more widely of the rapid changes the DWP has had to make, in tandem with HMRC, under the cosh of Covid, Eblett paid tribute to GDS, saying: “We could not have done what we did had it not been for the work done over the past five years.” Davinson, too, highlighted the value of GDS in bringing senior IT leaders in government together. All three were asked by the panel chair, Faye Holt, head of strategic accounts, UK public sector at Amazon Web Services (AWS), what they saw as the next revolution in government IT, roughly a decade after the establishment of GDS.

(Not) talking about a revolution Davinson said: “I’m not sure we need another revolution. It’s more about getting a better grip on data sharing.” Eblett agreed, adding: “There is no need to have a revolution about what we have to do, which is thinking differently about how we engage with citizens, putting them at the heart of services.” Denney, whose term of office at HMRC coincided with the height of the pandemic, with the furlough scheme, "eat out to help out" and the rest, sounded a different note by saying that to get rid of technical debt would indeed be tantamount to a “revolution”. The Home Office’s Davinson agreed about the importance of getting beyond legacy, but also had some cautionary points to make. The Police National Computer was set up in 1974, and is not something to be trifled with, she said, adding: “Legacy is still an operational system.” Turning to recent IT work at the Home Office, Davinson flagged “digitising the customer experience, with e-gates, one of the best in the world, the digital passport service, and the EU settlement scheme, which extends to four million people”. She added: “We’ll be taking that into the future borders and immigration system, digitising the border. “We can do more with data. That was raised in the Windrush Scandal that we didn’t have the right data for our case workers on the front line. We want to be more person-centric, more real time.” What is important, said Davinson, is “modernising the infrastructure, moving more to the cloud, reducing our legacy, and getting some common data platforms and data standards in place across government”. She mentioned the Emergency Services Network as her favourite project – a “modern 4G-based commercial infrastructure in place which opens up fantastic opportunities for data exploitation”.