CIO interview: Mark Gannon, director of business change and information, Sheffield City Council

Mark Gannon, director of business change and information solutions at Sheffield City Council, took the long route into technology leadership. He completed a degree in housing policy management and a PhD in housing policy. His first job involved working with an online lettings platform – and from there, he started climbing the IT management ladder.

“I’m not a techie by trade – and it’s helped me over the years to be the interface between the business and tech people. I don’t need to know how to configure IP addresses, but I need to know the potential impact if something goes wrong with one,” he says.

Gannon joined Sheffield City Council in June 2017. In his role, he is responsible for IT management, business change and supporting organisational development. Having previously served as CIO at Nottingham City Council, Gannon joined Sheffield after a stint in consultancy.

“I really enjoyed that role, but the work-life balance in consulting is pretty poor. I was away from home a lot,” he says. “I wasn’t looking to leave consultancy, but this job popped up and it was in Sheffield, which is where I live. The way the job was described ticked all the boxes for me.”

Gannon says he was particularly interested in the external focus of the role. While he’s managed IT services for councils before, the inherent business-change aspects of the role – and the ability to transform services internally and for Sheffield residents – appealed strongly.

“It’s not just about the council – it’s about how we make Sheffield more of a digital city. It’s about taking advantages of, and joining up, some of the great work that happens across the city. And I absolutely love it as role,” he says.

Transforming the organisation and the city Sheffield is the third largest local authority in England and home to two leading universities. As such, Gannon believes the city has a platform from which to create a bright future. Famed for its history of steel production, he believes it will be soon be recognised for its digital prowess. "Sheffield is on the cusp of greatness. It was world-leading during the industrial revolution and I think we're probably at a similar inflection point again because we've got digital industries, educational tech and advanced manufacturing. There's some absolutely phenomenal stuff taking place here." Gannon says the council is keen to make the most of this innovation. The organisation encourages its IT professionals to "get on and try stuff". There's a sense of ambition among its workforce, which means the council provides a great place to work. Gannon has made the most of this ambition during the past three years. "I've been allowed to make lots of changes and improvements," he says. "We had a big contract with Capita, which we don't have anymore. We've invested in improving our technical architecture and we've been rebuilding the technical infrastructure from the ground up for the past three years. I like to be doing stuff; I like to be making an impact – and here, in Sheffield, I've been given the opportunity to do that and work with loads of great people."

Building a platform for change For the past few months, much of Gannon’s time has been focused on helping the council deal with the coronavirus pandemic. He says preparations provided a “shot in the arm” for the organisation, which went from having very low remote-access provision – where it could manage about 500 people online – to having to service over 6,000 users. “It’s short-circuited quite a lot of work and shown that people can work remotely. It’s kind of cut through that argument overnight, so that’s a positive really,” says Gannon, who adds that his IT team’s effort during this period have been absolutely phenomenal. “I’m so lucky to have such a good IT team.” His tech function stood up a new Microsoft Azure-based remote desktop service for home workers, which included deploying about 60 applications. The team also rolled out 3,000 Windows 10 laptops. Gannon says the plan was to roll out these laptops this year anyway as part of its Technology 2020 programme, which aims to deliver a digitally enabled council through the exploitation of existing and new technology. As well as helping to speed up the deployment of technology, Gannon says the pandemic has helped to highlight the importance of digital channels as it’s not been possible for citizens to visit the council’s offices. He says elected members now understand the benefits of digital in a way that they might not have previously. “That’s not a criticism of them – it’s just shone a light on and demonstrated that the majority of our customers want to access services online. I think that’s going to be a key priority going forward,” he says.

Malcolm Lowe, head of IT, Transport for Greater Manchester - Data analytics, agile working and contactless technology are helping to improve transport services across the Manchester area More generally, Gannon says he’s “not a big fan of kitchen-sink outsourcing”. Across his career in local government, he’s managed outsourced contracts with a range of external providers. He’s never seen an example where it’s provided a really effective model for IT service delivery. “The target for each organisation is entirely different. They diverge, that’s just the reality. Part of that switch for us has involved working with our commercial team, who’ve been excellent around helping us to build a roadmap, look at our strategic suppliers and how best to build relationships with them,” he says. “So we took the IT service back. Part of what we’ve been doing the past year is working with the IT staff who’ve come back from Capita, to give them the kind of skills they need for this new world, because their skills have been based on that legacy relationship.”