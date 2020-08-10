Gartner flags continued growth in global IaaS spend as enterprise demand for public cloud soars

The global infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market continues to go from strength to strength, buoyed in part by the Covid-19 pandemic and enterprises seeking to digitally transform their operations.

According to Gartner’s latest worldwide (IaaS) market tracker, this segment of the overall cloud market grew by 37.3% in 2019, from $32.4bn the previous year to $44.5bn.

Gartner’s Sid Nag said the growth is indicative of how high a priority moving to the cloud remains for CIOs, as they seek to tap into emerging technologies that work best atop elastic and scalable off-premise infrastructures.

“Cloud underpins the push to digital business, which remains at the top of CIOs’ agendas,” said Nag. “It enables technologies such as the edge, AI, machine learning and 5G, among others. At the end of the day, each of these technologies require a scalable, elastic and high-capacity infrastructure platform like public cloud IaaS, which is why the market witnessed strong growth.”

And this is a trend that is showing no signs of slowing down, continued Nag, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to play out across the world.

“When enterprises were compelled to move their applications to the public cloud as a result of the pandemic, they realised the true benefits of public cloud and it is unlikely that they will change course,” he said.

“In the recovery and rebound phase [of the pandemic], CIOs are recognising that they don’t need to bring workloads back on-premise, which will further increase cloud spending and drive new applications around cloud-hosted collaboration that incorporate emerging technologies such as virtual reality and immersive video experiences.”