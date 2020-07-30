EE attains leadership in UK mobile network performance in first half of 2020

Boasting what were described as fast speeds and excellent reliability across the UK as a whole, within the nations, and across major cities, BT-owned operator EE has been confirmed as the leading UK operator for overall network performance, according to research by RootMetrics by IHS Markit.

The 1H 2020 UK Mobile Performance in Review offered real-world mobile performance insights to give an independent view of each UK carrier’s performance. In its analysis, RootMetrics visited over 750 locations across the country and performed over 535,000 tests across the UK. In total, 22,082 miles were driven to offer the most accurate picture of mobile performance available. All tests were conducted using off-the-shelf Samsung Note 10+ 5G smartphones purchased from operator stores.

In addition to noting EE as the operator to beat, the review regarded rival O2 as delivering strong data and call reliability in nearly all 16 UK cities RootMetrics tested in 1H 2020. It added that Three had shown improvement UK-wide, with particularly strong test results, and that Vodafone remained a strong performer, ranking second in six of the seven test categories in UK-wide testing.

Drilling deeper, EE retained its status as the leading operator across all levels of testing, with its fast speeds standing out from other operators. It was the only operator company to register median download speeds in excess of 30 Mbps in all 16 UK cities tested, recording median download speeds over 50 Mbps in half of those cities, with the fastest median download speed recorded in Manchester at 73.0 Mbps.

EE was also said to have registered “excellent” call results, earning Call RootScore Awards in six of the seven cities in which RootScore Awards were available in the first half of 2020. EE also won the new RootMetrics Network Accessibility RootScore Award in six cities.

O2 was said to have delivered outstanding data and call reliability across most UK cities. Its text results also meant it was the joint leader for text performance in six cities. While other operators were found to have showed progress in download speeds, O2’s speeds remained consistent with what was recorded in the second half of 2019.

The majority of O2’s speeds remained within the 10-30 Mbps range, giving its customers, said the analyst, enough speed to complete typical mobile activities such as refreshing Instagram or streaming without much trouble.