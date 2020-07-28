Latent demand for fertility tech identified by market study

Fertility technology startups have seen a significant increase in global investment over the past five years, a trend which is expected to continue in the coming weeks as latent demand for their services is unlocked, according to a market analysis of global venture capital (VC) investment.

Conducted by London-based VC firm Octopus Ventures and data analysis company PitchBook, the market analysis from early July reveals billions have been invested in four healthcare technology (healthtech) sub-sectors since 2014 – $2.2bn in fertility tech startups; $4.4bn in cannabis tech companies; $4.5bn in telemedicine firms; and $7bn in developing medical records systems.

The study also looked at the overall deal count in the four sub-sectors, finding that each has had an almost continuous rise in the total number of deals being made every year, with exceptions for telemedicine in 2017 and 2019, as well as medical records systems in 2019, when the total number of deals decreased slightly.

Compared with the three other sub-sectors, which have seen significant but inconsistent spikes in investment over the past five years, the growth of investment into fertility-related technology startups has been much steadier.

These startups encompass a wide array of approaches to fertility tech, ranging from science-based research and development firms working on machine learning for embryo selection or artificial wombs for premature babies, for example, to consumer-facing firms working on mobile tracking or diagnostic apps.

According to Kamran Adle, an early-stage investor in the Future of Health team at Octopus Ventures, a high number of deals in sectors with still relatively small investment activity means companies are being invested in at the earlier stages, which is “typically a leading indicator of greater investment down the line”.