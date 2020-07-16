What do Accenture’s UK jobs cuts mean to the IT services industry?

The laying off of hundreds of UK staff at Accenture could be a sign of what’s to come in the IT services sector, as the economic damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic becomes clearer.

Accenture announced it was cutting 900 jobs from its UK workforce of 11,000, citing the Covid-19 economic slowdown as the reason.

The IT services/business consultancy giant is a bellwether of the IT sector, so when it announced it is cutting about 8% of its staff in the UK due to the Covid-19 disruption, other services firms must be at least considering similar cuts.

This came at a time when evidence of the impact of the pandemic on business levels across the sector was anecdotal.

What was known was that business levels in the first quarter of the year were down, and that only included a couple of weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic disruption.

The picture is now becoming clearer, with figures to help decision-makers take stock. The second quarter, as expected, bore the brunt of the IT and BPO services slowdown according to the latest figures from technology advisory ISG, with all three months of the period ravaged by Covid-19. With countries in lockdown, consumer activity was at a bare minimum and businesses were being propped up by governments.

The global IT outsourcing and business process outsourcing sector reduced in value by 5% after the value of traditional outsourcing contracts signed saw a double-digit decline.