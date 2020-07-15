ar130405 - Fotolia
Huge declines in traditional outsourcing as Covid-19 puts a stop on deals
Traditional IT outsourcing deals value plummets in the last quarter as contracts dry up amid Covid-19 disruption
The global IT outsourcing and business process outsourcing sector reduced in value by 5% after traditional outsourcing contracts signed saw a double-digit decline.
According to research by ISG, the total value of contracts signed globally during the quarter was $13.2bn (£10.5bn), a drop of 5% from the same period in 2019.
Traditional outsourcing, in which an organisation hires an outside service provider, was hit hardest, with total spending on these services down 16%. While cloud-based as-a-service contracts increased by 7% during the quarter, this was the lowest rise for a quarter in the past five years, said ISG.
ISG monitors IT and business process services contracts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) that are worth more than £4.2bn.
During the previous quarter, contact value was also down after being hit by the early disruption caused to businesses by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the sudden decline largely caused by spending cuts in industries such as travel, transportation, hospitality, retail and financial services.
The second quarter bore the brunt of the Covid-19 impact with huge falls as traditional outsourcing contracts dried up.
For example, traditional IT outsourcing (ITO) deals in EMEA reduced in value by a massive 21%. Overall, the EMEA IT and business process outsourcing (BPO) market was down 9% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year, when cloud-based deals – which increased 13% – are taken into account. The actual value of contracts in the EMEA signed during the quarter was $4.5bn.
These falls must be considered in the context that, pre-Covid-19, ISG expected increased spending. “We would expected more significant growth so obviously Covid-19 has had a major impact,” said Barry Matthews, partner at ISG, adding that the huge fall in traditional outsourcing was the result of a lack of deals being agreed in the period.
ISG predicts growth next quarter globally compared to this quarter, with a 3% increase the next quarter compared to the second quarter.
“In line with our prediction last quarter, the managed services market was off 16% as enterprises reined in operating expenses in the face of a pandemic-related slowdown in business activity,” said Steve Hall, president at ISG.
“As-a-service spending did a bit better than we expected, bolstered by IaaS [infrastructure-as-a-service] growth as many enterprises accelerated their infrastructure investments to support work-from-home needs. However, the economic shock of the pandemic among small to medium-sized businesses, in particular, resulted in a decline in SaaS [software-as-a-service], although demand for SaaS-based collaboration tools helped moderate the slowdown.”
UK businesses could see another shock to the system, and any post Covid-19 recovery could be stunted, with the detail of what Brexit means constantly metamorphosing and causing uncertainty.
Read more about IT services and the lockdown
- IT services buying and selling will go through a transformation during the Covid-19 crisis.
- Offshore captive IT operations owned by western businesses will be sold off to raise cash and boost efficiency amid Covid-19 pandemic.
- Indian government allows IT services firms to bring half their staff back to delivery centres.
- Covid-19 lockdowns and social distancing have affected Nordic outsourcing strategies. Do Indian firms still have the upper hand?
Guide to business continuity planning during COVID-19
As COVID-19 continues to spread, companies need to evaluate their ability to conduct business as usual during this time by revisiting business continuity and disaster recovery plans. Inside this comprehensive guide, we share best practices on how to defend your business against disruption, identify key business areas at risk and respond to business continuity planning challenges.
Start the conversation
0 comments