Ferry port implements terminal operation system remotely

The new Tilbury2 freight terminal on the Thames has implemented an operating system from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), with the supplier carrying out all of its work remotely.

When the UK went into lockdown, the organisation and TCS had to continue the project without TCS teams being onsite.

The Thames terminal is what is known as a roll on, roll off (Ro Ro) terminal where ships with wheeled cargo load and unload. Tilbury2 processes cargo including food, drink and medicines. Its owner, Forth Ports, already used the TCS system at two other terminals.

The system, known as DynaPORT, is a digital operating system that enables terminals to operate, carrying out processing from the initial order to invoice. It is used at 80 terminals globally.

“port operators, which are vital nodes in global supply chains, are embracing new technologies to reimagine their operations, enabling greater transparency, traceability and velocity,” said Sridharan Narayanan, global head of ports and cargo, travel, transportation and hospitality business at TCS.

The implementation of the technology started in February, but was interrupted when the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns were introduced. This presented the challenge of doing the work despite people not being able to be in place at the location.

Stuart Wallace, chief operating officer at Forth Ports, said: “On top of the usual challenges involved with a project of this scale, the Covid-19 pandemic put pressure on us all to find flexible ways to work to keep the port opening on schedule.”

This was possible due to TCS’s ability to carry out the work remotely.

The system was implemented without any TCS staff having to be on site by using TCS’s Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBW) model. This technology-enabled way of working was quickly developed by TCS when Covid-19 struck, to ensure its staff could serve customers remotely.

Before Covid-19 was identified as a global threat, TCS was planning for a future of remote working as part of its global delivery model. Before the pandemic, 40% of its global staff could work from home, but since speeding up the SBW model in reaction to the coronavirus, 90% of TCS’s global staff (400,000 workers) can now work from home regardless of whether they operated in back-office or customer-facing operations.