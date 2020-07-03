Chinese law may require companies to disclose cyber-security preparations outside China

Companies with operations in China could come under greater pressure to have their cyber security preparations reviewed and certified under a draft law expected to be enforced next year.

China’s draft data security law may also require companies to disclose details about network security in their operations outside China.

China aims to protect what it calls “important data” which, if leaked, may directly affect the country’s national security, economic security, social stability or public health.

The law, published yesterday by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, is understood to be the first time that China has attempted to exercise legal authority on companies outside its jurisdiction.

“China is considering allowing the law to have an extra-territorial effect that we have not seen before,” said Yan Luo, partner in law firm Covington & Burling in Beijing. “They want to counteract the extra-territorial effect of US law.”

The draft law is likely to change significantly between now and when it is finally enacted in 2021.

Companies with operations in China can already be required to have their cyber-security operations certified by government-appointed certification bodies.

Under the proposed law, firms with operations in China may also be asked to disclose details of their network security overseas in order to qualify for a certificate.

The draft law will give Chinese central and regional government bodies powers to define what they regard as “important data” for different regions and industries.

Organisations that process this data will be required to comply with higher standards of security.