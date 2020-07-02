IR35 private sector reforms: Finance Bill vote denies further delays to April 2021 start date

A final push by MPs to get the roll-out date for the IR35 private sector reforms delayed even further has failed, prompting renewed concerns about how the changes will impact on the UK’s flexible workforce.

A late-stage amendment to the Finance Bill 2019-2021, which has been working its way through the House of Commons since March 2020, saw MPs asked to support a motion for the April 2021 start-date for the reforms to be delayed the 2023-2024 tax year.

The rationale being that this would provide sufficient time for the Treasury to complete a thorough impact assessment about how the reforms will affect the livelihoods and employment rights of contractors, and the businesses who rely on flexible workers to function.

MPs were asked to vote on series of amendments in addition to this one on Wednesday 1 July 2020, as the Finance Bill entered the report stage, but the IR35 amendment received insufficient support, meaning the changes will rollout as planned on 6 April 2021.

This means that – from this date – medium-to-large private sector companies will assume responsibility for determining how the contractors they engage should be taxed, based on the work they do and how it is performed.

Presently contractors are responsible for deciding if the work they do means they should be taxed in the same way as salaried employees (inside IR35) or as off-payroll workers (outside IR35), but the government claims this system of self-declaration is open to abuse.

This is because, according to the government, some contractors deliberately misclassify themselves as working outside IR35 to minimise their employment tax liabilities, and – in turn – are engaged in tax avoidance.