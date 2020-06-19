Microsoft wants developers to be Quantum-inspired

During its Build 2020 annual software developers’ conference, Microsoft unveiled how it sees quantum computing fitting into its Azure public cloud. The company launched Azure Quantum, which it said would provide early adopters with a scalable path to quantum computing.

The idea is that organisations can begin to build so-called “quantum-inspired” algorithms today, which allow them to start to gain the benefits of quantum computers without needing to use them directly.

A Quantum Developer Kit (QDK) and new language Q# fill out the Microsoft quantum computing portfolio and are available on the open source GitHub repository.

As Computer Weekly has previously reported, quantum computing is a technique that promises to solve problems that cannot be programmed using a traditional algorithm run on a classical binary computer design.

Whereas traditional or classical computer architectures are very good at dealing in binary decisions, and solve problems by making discrete “yes” and “no” decisions, the complexity of some problems rises exponentially. This effectively means the problem cannot be solved in a traditional way.

Giving an update to the company’s strategy, Ben Porter, director of business development at Microsoft, said: “Having spoken to customers across every industry, there is a need to study algorithms to solve complex problems.”

But developing novel quantum algorithms is just the first part of Microsoft’s strategy. The company aims to build out an open-to-solve problem that cannot be run on classical computers. It aims to provide pre-built problem solves and algorithms that can run at an industrial scale.

Traffic-light synchronisation Describing a traffic optimisation problem that Jij developed for Toyota Tsusho, Porter said: “If you can optimise the timing of traffic lights, you can not only reduce the idling time of vehicles, but also improve the driving experience and reduce emissions.” He said Jij mapped waiting times to waiting cost, enabling its programmers at to express the problem as a type of optimisation called polynomial unconstrained binary optimisation (Pubo). “This is a type of problem where each variable can take one of two values,” said Porter. “The goal of the optimiser is to find some combination of variables that minimises the cost.” In traffic simulation, each variable can interact with many other variables, which increases the complexity, he added. “It’s the hardest class of problems out there,” said Porter. “We have Azure Quantum-inspired optimisers that are specially designed to tackle these Pubos, which Jij has used to great effect.” According to Microsoft, this allowed Jij to achieve a 20% reduction in waiting times compared with conventional optimisation techniques.