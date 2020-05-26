MoD cuts through competition barriers to sign direct private cloud deal with Microsoft

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a 23-month, £17.75m private cloud contract with Microsoft without entertaining bids from any other providers, it has emerged.

Confirmation of the deal follows the publication of a contract award notice by the MoD Information Systems and Services (ISS) commercial sourcing team, which sets out its intention to award the “support, maintenance and consultancy” service contract to Microsoft.

The deal is set to run for 23 months from 1 June 2020 through to 30 April 2022, with the organisation confirming the contract was not subject to competing bids, on the basis the services sought by the MoD could only be provided by Microsoft.

“It is considered that this contract can be placed using the negotiated procedure without prior publication of a contract notice… on the basis that the services provided for in the contract can be supplied only by the contractor [Microsoft], and that competition is absent, for technical reasons,” the contract notice stated.

“The contractor alone has the specific technical knowledge and skills necessary to undertake the services as they own and have developed the relevant software products and applications used by the authority in connection with its operations.”

Specifically, the MoD will be leaning on Microsoft to create a “bespoke” Azure-based private cloud infrastructure, the notice goes on to state, that will mark out the ministry as “the first and largest customer in the UK and Europe running UK-hosted Azure services in the cloud”.

“The MoD requirement mandates data sovereignty and reliability and this non-negotiable requirement can only be supported by Microsoft for these services at this scale” MoD contract notice

It also goes on to flesh out the technical reasons why the organisation had not sought bids from any other provider for this project, with the MoD ISS team citing data protection concerns, alongside the need for direct access to specialist Microsoft cloud personnel and developers to deliver it.

“The MoD requirement mandates data sovereignty and reliability and this non-negotiable requirement can only be supported by Microsoft for these services at this scale,” the contract notice stated.

“We have the evidence that by having direct links to product developers, we have been able to solve issues with the service that are unique to MoD’s future requirements. At the same time, there are several key initiatives that only Microsoft has the knowledge breadth and skills depth to deliver the scope of work.”

The MoD is a long-standing Microsoft cloud user, and was among the first organisations to emerge as a reference customer for the firm when it opened its first UK datacentres in September 2016.

Such is the depth of its ties with the company, the MoD is privy to preview releases for forthcoming Microsoft cloud services, and is – it claims – one of only a handful of organisations around the world to have access to such benefits.

“Having this early exposure gives the MoD the opportunity to influence and shape the products to suit our future defence needs – we will not get this access without a direct relationship with Microsoft,” the contract notice added.

“Without Microsoft direct support the level of technical risk to the MoD’s transition from existing monolithic contract arrangements would be too high to be appropriate for [the MoD].”