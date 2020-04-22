More than 80% of UK startups ineligible for public-private coronavirus loans

Just under a fifth of startups are eligible to receive loans through the government’s Future Fund, despite it being specifically designed to help startups and loss-making companies survive the Covd-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The £250m Future Fund, which was announced 20 April and due to launch in May, will provide loans to UK-based companies ranging from £125,000 to £5m, subject to at least equal match funding from private investors.

However, to be eligible for loans under the scheme, enterprises must be an unlisted UK registered company and have raised at least £250,000 in equity investment from private, third-party investors in the past five years, according to the fund’s headline terms.

According to Dealroom.co, which regularly prepares data on the UK tech sector for the likes of entrepreneurial network Tech Nation and the government’s Digital Economy Council, there are approximately 5,000 startups that have raised £250,000 or more in the past five years.

In total, the UK has roughly 30,000 startups, meaning some 83% of these enterprises will not be eligible for Future Fund loans.

While the government is separately pledging £750mn of targeted support for the most research and development (R&D) intensive small and medium-size firms, which will be available through Innovate UK’s grants and loan scheme, it will only reach a small number of firms.

“Innovate UK, the national innovation agency, will accelerate up to £200m of grant and loan payments for its 2,500 existing Innovate UK customers on an opt-in basis,” said HM Treasury.

“An extra £550m will also be made available to increase support for existing customers, and £175,000 of support will be offered to around 1,200 firms not currently in receipt of Innovate UK funding. The first payments will be made by mid-May.”

Accounting for both R&D support and matched funding from the private sector, the new package totals £1.25bn.

HM Treasury was approached for comment but did not respond.