UK government announces ‘Future Fund’ to support startups during Covid-19

The British government has unveiled plans for a “Future Fund” to ensure startups and loss-making companies receive enough investment to remain afloat during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The £250mn government fund is set to launch in May, and will provide loans to UK-based companies ranging from £125,000 to £5m, subject to at least equal match funding from private investors. Delivered in partnership with the British Business Bank, the government has said it will keep the £250mn pot “under review”, suggesting more money could be committed in the future.

To be eligible for loans under the new scheme, the ‘headline terms’ published by the government on Monday 20 April state that a business must be an unlisted UK registered company and have raised at least £250,000 in equity investment from private, third party investors in the last five years.

Investment through the scheme will come in the form of a convertible loan note, giving the UK government equity shares in the enterprise when the funding converts. In the case of a sale, initial public offering or loan maturity, there is also the option for a “redemption premium,” whereby the company can repay 100% of the government’s principal bridge funding.

Interest on the loans is set at 8% per annum, and will be payable after a three-year term. On top of the Future Fund, the government is separately pledging £750mn of targeted support for the most research and development (R&D) intensive small and medium-size firms, which will be available through Innovate UK’s grants and loan scheme.

“Innovate UK, the national innovation agency, will accelerate up to £200 million of grant and loan payments for its 2,500 existing Innovate UK customers on an opt-in basis,” said HM Treasury. “An extra £550 million will also be made available to increase support for existing customers and £175,000 of support will be offered to around 1,200 firms not currently in receipt of Innovate UK funding. The first payments will be made by mid-May.”

In total, when you include matched funding from the private sector, the new package means £1.25bn is being funneled towards supporting startups.