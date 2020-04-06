Extension of coronavirus loan scheme does little for startups, says Tech Nation

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is extending the Covid-19 coronavirus loan scheme to all viable small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that have faced financial difficulty during the Covid-19 pandemic, but the changes will offer little help to tech startups, according to entrepreneurial network Tech Nation.

Under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loans Scheme (CBILS), companies with a turnover of up to £45m can apply for a loan of up to £5m, which will be interest-free for a year and have the risk underwritten by the Treasury.

Initially, companies had to prove they were unable to get loans on commercial terms, but now Sunak has scrapped the condition to allow more businesses to apply for help.

However, the liquidity needs of early-stage, pre-revenue tech companies are still yet to be met, as they lack the trading history for banks to consider them “viable” propositions, according to Tech Nation, which is now calling for fully backed government loans or convertible notes to provide much-needed investment for these companies.

“Nearly all businesses we speak to would welcome a cash injection due to cashflow issues. While many tech scale-ups are cutting costs and conserving cash, many are in the middle of raising more funding, which we’re already seeing signs of slowing down,” said Tech Nation chief executive Gerard Grech.

“Companies also want to minimise furloughing – losing staff would mean losing momentum and competitive advantage to domestic and international talent markets and competitors. An intervention is hard to target correctly and the government has done well to launch CBILS so quickly. What is needed now are some more detailed, targeted interventions in the tech sector.”

On top of backed government loans, Tech Nation is also calling for an acceleration of research and development (R&D) tax credits so that pre-revenue companies can access the finance to alleviate any cashflow problems.