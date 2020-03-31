Nigerian email attacks evolving into credible, dangerous threat

Over the years, cyber criminals hailing from Nigeria have developed a reputation for amateurish and crude “419” spam emails that are easily spotted and ignored, but threat actors in the country are now deploying highly-sophisticated business email compromise (BEC) attacks, and are a live and dangerous threat to organisations around the world, according to Peter Renals of Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 threat research department.

BEC attacks have emerged as one of the most profitable and prominent threats facing organisations – accounting for over $26bn (£20.6bn/€23.4bn) of losses globally since 2017, according to recent FBI statistics – and eclipsing estimated global losses from high profile cyber security incidents such as WannaCry and NotPetya.

Unit 42 has been tracking a group of Nigerian cyber criminals, collectively dubbed SilverTerrier, from humble beginnings six years ago as a few individuals experimenting with commodity malware attacks, to encompass a group of over 480 threat actors and groups now operating out of the country.

“In five years from 2014 to 2019, SilverTerrier actors have evolved from being novice threat adversaries to mature cyber criminals,” said Renals in a disclosure blog.

“According to our latest findings, we saw an 1163% increase in BEC attacks against the professional and legal services industry in 2019. While we lack insight into the root cause, this jump nevertheless demonstrates a significant shift in targeting practices amongst SilverTerrier actors.”

Unit 42 revealed that the group was sent out thousands, sometimes hundreds of thousands of BEC attacks every month during 2019, a significant spike on its activity in 2018, and that virtually all of its attacks leveraged email protocols to reach target networks.

Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) traffic accounted for 69% of attacks, Post Office Protocol 3 (POP3) and Internet Message Access Protocol (IMAP) accounted for 26% and 2.8%, reflecting a trend towards SMTP as an industry standard. Beyond this, web browsing accounted for 1.9% of attacks, and attacks through file transfer protocol (FTP) traffic accounted for 0.3%.