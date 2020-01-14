Cyber criminals spend three months lurking in target networks

Hackers spent an average of 95 days moving around inside business networks before launching their attacks in 2019, up 10 days on 2018, as increasingly organised criminal groups become adept at hiding their activities from defenders in targeted attacks.

This was just one of a swathe of findings contained within cloud-delivered endpoint security provider CrowdStrike’s 2019 services report – a look back at some of the overarching trends of the past 12 months that offers some clues as to how the threat landscape is evolving as we head into the 2020s.

Before the new year ticker tape and balloons had even been cleared up, the first big cyber attack of 2020 was already underway, with indicators suggesting that the ongoing Travelex ransomware crisis was just such a targeted attack, that may have begun many months ago through a VPN vulnerability.

CrowdStrike said it saw a significant number of breaches by targeted adversaries that gained initial access more than 12 months before discovery and, in a handful of cases, more than three years. The firm said this clearly showed a need for better visibility and proactive threat hunting. It also indicated that, in some cases, state-sponsored threat actors were deploying countermeasures that let them stay hidden for longer, especially in organisations foolish enough to continue to use legacy security.

“As adversaries are stealthier than ever, with new attack vectors on the rise, we must remain agile, proactive and committed to defeat them” Shawn Henry, CrowdStrike Services

While inside the network, threat actors may take any number of actions. In a ransomware attack such as that experienced by Travelex, they may explore the target’s backups and find out how they are organised so that they can encrypt live systems and backups. This will significantly increase their leverage over the target, and the potential for a successful attack, because the victim will be unable to ignore their demands and restore their systems. It should be noted that at the time of writing, there is no indication that Travelex’s backups have been encrypted.

“The 2019 services report offers organisations valuable takeaways to increase proactive security measures aimed at creating a more cyber resilient environment. As adversaries are stealthier than ever, with new attack vectors on the rise, we must remain agile, proactive and committed to defeat them. They still seek the path of least resistance – as we harden one area, they focus on accessing and exploiting another,” said Shawn Henry, chief security officer and president of CrowdStrike Services.

“The report offers observations into why ransomware and business disruption dominated headlines in 2019 and gives valuable insight into why issues with adversarial dwell time remain a problem for businesses around the world. Strong cyber security posture ultimately lies within technology that ensures early detection, swift response and fast mitigation to keep adversaries off networks for good.”