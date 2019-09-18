Emotet phishing botnet returns from summer vacation

Cyber security threat researchers at multiple companies have reported that the prolific Emotet email trojan-turned-botnet has re-emerged as an active threat to inboxes after an apparent summer hiatus lasting three-and-a-half months.

One of the most widely distributed and dangerous email attacks of the past few years, the resurgence began early on the morning of Monday 16 September, hitting targets across Europe and the US, with the latest attack introducing Spanish and Italian language variants for the first time.

Threat researchers at MalwareBytes said there had been signs for a few weeks that the botnet was preparing to ramp up its activity after they observed command and control (C2) server activity, and they were now observing significant volumes of phishing emails, usually under the subject line “Payment Remittance Advice”.

The sophisticated spear phishing emails are frequently personalised to their victims, and lure targets into opening an attached or linked document – usually Microsoft Word – and enabling a macro to download Emotet from compromised websites. These sites, MalwareBytes reported, are often running on the WordPress content management system (CMS), although other delivery techniques, such as downloader scripts, are also in use.

Infected endpoints will then propagate Emotet laterally to other endpoints on the same network, stealing credentials from installed applications and spamming contact lists. It also serves as a delivery mechanism for other more dangerous ransomware payloads.

Targeted attack Sherrod DeGrippo, senior director of threat research and detection at Proofpoint, said operators launched a mid-sized campaign – hundreds of thousands of messages – on 16 September targeting organisations in Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, the UK, Italy, Poland and the US. “This is notable because Emotet was one of the most disruptive threats of the past year, with consistent large-scale campaigns,” she said. “While the lures were generally not sophisticated, they were localised and geo-targeted; the malware, originally a banking trojan, was used more recently to download other malware (including bankers) and distribute spam with modules for launching additional attacks and stealing credentials.” DeGrippo noted that although it was not uncommon for the criminals behind such threats to wind down to retool and develop their attacks, or even sometimes to take a holiday themselves, the length of the Emotet hiatus was somewhat unusual, particularly given the threat’s prominence. Colin Grady, William Largent and Jaeson Schultz of Cisco’s Talos threat research team said that five years after its debut as a banking trojan, Emotet had now evolved into one of the world’s most dangerous botnets and malware droppers for hire. However, they said Talos already had multiple new indicators of compromise (IoCs) to protect its customers, and past Snort intrusion detection system coverage was still effective against it, alongside traditional security best practices, such as not opening unexpected attachments to begin with, being wary of emails that seem to be unexpected replies to old threads or are otherwise out of context, using stronger passwords, and opting into multifactor authentication if offered.