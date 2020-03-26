Coronavirus: Be alert to rogue mobile apps exploiting outbreak

Although many legitimate mobile applications designed to help people track and monitor symptoms of the Covid-19 coronavirus are beginning to reach the market, analysis of Android telemetry from Google Play and other third-party marketplaces has revealed that both relatively harmless opportunist developers and malicious cyber criminals have climbed on board the bandwagon.

Bitdefender researchers unearthed huge spikes in application scans containing either ‘covid’ or ‘corona’, from early March 2020, and that the number of scanned applications from the medical category increased by more than 35%. It identified 579 applications that contained coronavirus-related keywords in their manifest.

According to Bitdefender, many of these apps – 560 of them – were entirely legitimate and provided information on how to avoid infection, news updates regarding the coronavirus, and even medical appointment booking services.

However, many of them had absolutely nothing to do with the coronavirus, and some of the more malicious examples contained aggressive adware, or were bundled with malware, it added.

Among some of the less malicious and more opportunistic examples found were mobile games, such as Bubble Shooter Merge and Galaxy Shooter – Falcon Squad. The developers of both of these applications updated their app names within Google Play to include coronavirus-related keywords to improve their SEO and make their products more visible.

Meanwhile, the developer of ‘4K Wallpaper – only quality wallpapers!’ changed the name of their app to ‘Coronavirus (2019-nCov) – Protect yourself!’ although this developer did at least make an effort to update their app to include some coronavirus-themed wallpaper downloads.

Bitdefender’s research team, led by Liviu Arsene, said that Google had started making adjustments to search algorithms within Google Play to filter or remove dodgy coronavirus apps as soon as the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a pandemic on 11 March 2020.

For example, keyword searches would display no search results in the app section of the Google Play Store, and Google also set up a dedicated webpage within the Google Play marketplace to display legitimate or relevant applications.

“Google Play also prohibits developers from capitalising on sensitive events and our long-standing content policies strictly prohibit apps that feature medical or health-related content or functionalities that are misleading or potentially harmful,” said Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai at the time.

However, said Bitdefender, at the time of disclosure, 22 apps using the ‘coronavirus’ keyword were still online, many of them official and listed under ‘Health and Fitness’ and ‘Medical’ categories. It said 280 apps had been removed, including many regional or global coronavirus tracking apps.