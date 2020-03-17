Travelex under threat as insolvency risk, hacking costs and coronavirus take their toll

The future of foreign exchange company Travelex, which was disrupted for weeks by a ransomware attack in January, hangs in the balance today after its parent company, Finablr, appointed accountants to prepare it for potential insolvency.

Travelex took a £25m hit after it was attacked by cyber gangsters who held the company to ransom for £6m on New Year’s Eve, disrupting foreign exchange services to the company’s outlets worldwide and to high-street banks.

It now faces further uncertainty after its parent company, Finablr, began emergency talks with lenders in the wake of an emerging accounting scandal at the company.

Finablr, which provides payment and foreign exchange services for more than 25 million consumers and 1,500 corporate and institutional partners in 170 countries, suspended its shares on 16 March 2020 amid doubts over its ability to continue in business.

The group said in a statement today that following its “present liquidity situation and ongoing discussions with lending banks”, it had appointed an “accounting firm to undertake rapid contingency planning for a potential insolvency appointment”.

The announcement came a day after Finablr, which owns the financial services and foreign exchange companies Travelex and UAE Exchange and other financial services brands, said that it had discovered $100m worth of cheques that had been kept hidden from the board of directors.

Finablr chief executive Promoth Manghat has told the board he will step down from the company following the discovery.

Travelex hack Travelex was already under pressure after incurring £25m costs following the cyber attack at the turn of the year, in which a cyber crime group infiltrated its computer systems with Sodinokibi malware that encrypted the company’s files. The attack forced staff at Travelex’s 1,200 outlets in airports and other retail sites to use pen and paper to keep track of foreign currency sales and led to shortages of some foreign currencies. It also disrupted Travelex’s ability to provide foreign exchange services for high-street banks, including Barclays, First Direct, Virgin, Clydesdale and Tesco. The criminal group threatened to sell financial details of Travelex’s customers in a post on a Russian-speaking cyber crime forum a week after the attack, unless the company agreed to pay a ransom, reported to be $6m. Travelex said on 2 March that it had successfully restored all of its “customer-facing” systems following a phased and controlled programme after the cyber attack. But the attack, which left some of the company’s financial reporting tools unavailable in January, had delayed Travelex’s ability to report its full-year results for 2019 until at least mid-April.

Covid-19 adds to difficulties The foreign exchange company has now faced further financial difficulties as travel restrictions following the spread of coronavirus have reduced demand for its services. Travelex warned at the beginning of March that it had been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak, which was limiting demand for foreign currency in airports, particularly in China and Asia, which account for 10% of its revenues. The company said at the time that it was holding talks with Finablr and lenders over credit facilities and was taking action to reduce costs. Tony D’Souza, CEO of Travelex, said: “We acknowledge that these are unprecedented and challenging circumstances for Travelex. I would like to reassure our customers, partners and employees that we are committed to ensuring the best interests of all our stakeholders as we continue to focus on delivering on our 2020 agenda.” Finablr gave a further warning on 12 March that travel restrictions introduced worldwide to limit the spread of Covid-19 had reduced the demand for foreign exchange and payment services, and had made it harder to access the foreign currency it needs to run its business.

Cyber insurance claim for hack Travelex said it expected to offset a “material portion” of the £25m cost of the cyber attack through its insurance, but added the timing of any payments had yet to be worked out. It said did not expect the cyber attack to have any material impact on trading in the second and third quarter of 2020, its peak trading period. Finablr said on 9 March that its board intended to commission an independent post-incident review to ensure the findings and recommendations from the incident are learned across all companies in the group. Ratings agency S&P downgraded Travelex’s credit rating in response to the attack, questioning whether it could survive as a standalone company. Moody’s Investor Services also downgraded its credit rating of Travelex, citing the cyber attack, the impact of coronavirus and governance issues at Finablr.