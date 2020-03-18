Prudential turns to AI to secure computer networks against cyber attacks

Financial services group Prudential is setting up security operations centres in Asia and the US that will allow it to monitor potential security threats on more than 100,000 devices on its networks.

The company, the UK’s largest listed insurer, is rolling out artificial intelligence (AI) driven software that can identify unusual activity on its computer networks and automatically isolate hacking or malware attacks across its IT networks in more than 14 countries.

The project will allow security analysts in two operations centres in Asia and the US to respond to potential hacking, malware or insider threats around the clock.

Prudential plc, a life insurance and financial services company with annual revenues of $94bn in 2019, plans to deploy technology developed by Darktrace, a Cambridge University spin-off, across Asia and Africa before the end of the year.

The company, which demerged from its UK M&G insurance operations in October 2019, is focusing on developing its business in Asia – which accounts for more than half its profits – and the US.

Tony Reed, assistant vice-president for cyber security delivery and incident response at Prudential plc, said the project will give Prudential’s security analysts a picture of threats across the company’s entire computer networks for the first time.

Reed said that Darktrace’s self-learning software, known as “the enterprise immune system”, will reduce the time security analysts have to spend trying to interpret unusual events on the network by half.

The software has proved itself in Prudential’s US operation, Jackson National Life Insurance, which manages assets of $260bn, over the past five years.

“We are able to react faster because we are finding things faster. We are saving a tonne of analyst time,” Reed said in an interview with Computer Weekly. “Something that would normally take an analyst anything from an hour to two hours to dig into is instantaneous.”

When Reed joined Jackson from HP in 2015, Jackson’s chief information security officer, Guillermo Guerra, tasked him with the job of bringing the company’s security levels up to the level of maturity expected of a large financial institution.

“Even back then, the attacks were getting harder to find. They were attacking faster than you could keep up with. So we needed a tool where we would not be relying on the human element,” he said.

It was difficult for security analysts to track what systems Jackson’s clients were logging into, what devices were talking to each other, and what data was coming in and out of the company, said Reed, but Darktrace’s software offered a solution.

“Having the ability to monitor the entire network 24 hours a day, and actions taking place without an analyst having to go in and do research and spend a couple hours on it, made the choice pretty easy,” he said.

Jackson’s IT team installed network probes and software to monitor 35,000 devices on the company’s internal networks with assistance from Darktrace’s engineers.

Active back-ups One of the complicating factors was that the insurance company used two ‘active-active’ datacentres to keep simultaneous back-ups of its critical data. It took time for Darktrace to learn which devices in one datacentre should be talking to which corresponding devices in the second datacentre. The software, said Reed, more than covers the cost of its annual subscription by cutting the time it takes the company’s 14 security analysts to investigate incidents. “Even if I had doubled the staff, I wouldn’t be confident that we would see everything and stop everything that we’re doing today. Humans just can’t learn that quickly,” he said. “So it pays for itself every year just in that.” Even five years ago, a data breach could have cost the company millions of dollars in repair costs, providing crediting monitoring to its 700,000 clients and working with regulators. “Switching from a perimeter defence model to an AI model was the biggest [and quickest] way we saw to eliminate or reduce the risk of having a security event,” he said.